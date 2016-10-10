PERI wins Supply Chain Management Award 2016

(PresseBox) - PERI, the formwork and scaffolding specialist with operations around the world, has won the Supply Chain Management Award 2016.

PERI sells and rents formwork and scaffolding systems for construction projects of all types and scales. System components that are returned after a rental period trigger a cycle of refurbishment and re-use that makes it difficult to plan quality, quantity, and schedules with certainty. The ?Closed Loop Supply Chain? project involved the development of a planning process for this cycle, including a software tool, to bring greater transparency to the global material flows at PERI?s 120 rental yards worldwide. By completely integrating the solution into its production and procurement planning, PERI was able to use its resources much more efficiently.

?PERI impressed the jury in all the evaluation criteria ? strategy, processes, organization, and innovation,? explained juror Johannes Giloth, Senior Vice President for Global Operations at Nokia Solutions and Networks GmbH & Co. KG., who presented the award. ?The supply chain plays a critical role in the success of this company, and this project clearly shows that.?

?With this outstanding solution, PERI has given us an impressive demonstration of how you can turn an unavoidable business process into a competitive advantage while enhancing efficiency and reducing material consumption,? emphasized juror Harald Geimer, a partner at PwC Strategy&.

Fellow juror Dr. Petra Seebauer, publisher of the trade journal LOGISTIK HEUTE, adder her thoughts about the award-winning solution: ?The way in which the process with all its data was modeled in a single software tool also showed that PERI was laying the foundation for the digitization of its business processes.?

The winner was very pleased about the award: ?We are very proud to receive this award, which confirms our excellent position in the international marketplace of supply chain management,? said Dr. Bernd Rosenkranz, Head of Supply Chain Management at the PERI Group. ?Our achievements to date underscore for us that supply chain management is a critical factor in our long-term success. The fact that the jury also honored this validates the extraordinary work of our international team.?



The Supply Chain Management Award was presented on October 6 as part of ?EXCHAiNGE ? the Supply Chainers? Conference? in Frankfurt?s House of Logistics and Mobility (HOLM). The four finalists ? ARLANXEO, Henkel Adhesive Technologies, PERI, and RECARO ? presented their outstanding ideas live to the audience before the jury made its final decision. For the second year in a row, the winner was chosen right then and there during the ceremony. Business professionals attending the event submitted their vote, and the result was considered by the jury during its on-site deliberations.

Strategy&, the global strategy consulting team at PwC, partnered with the industry trade journal LOGISTIK HEUTE to present the prestigious award, now in its eleventh year. Presiding over this year?s award ceremony was Dorothee Bär (CSU), Parliamentary State Secretary at the Federal Ministry of Transport and Digital Infrastructure and Government Coordinator for Freight Transport and Logistics.

Each year since 2006, the Supply Chain Management Award has honored outstanding solutions in industrial value chains and the companies that exhibit perseverance or creativity in optimizing their supply chain. The prize recognizes innovative solutions in supply chain management that have made significant contributions to competitiveness and paved the way for other companies. Candidates must exhibit powerful end-to-end supply chain solutions or outstanding implementations within individual links in the value chain. An independent jury of prominent industry experts, researchers, journalists, and consultants chooses the winner. Past winners have included Nokia Networks (2015), GF Piping Systems (2014), ADVA Optical Networking (2013), Infineon Technologies (2012), BASF (2011), and BMW-Motorrad (2010).



EUROEXPO Messe- und Kongress-GmbH was founded in 1996. Today, EUROEXPO organizes LogiMAT - the annual international trade show for distribution, materials handling, and information flow - and TradeWorld, the professional platform for e-commerce and omnichannel. Since 2014, EUROEXPO has also run the annual LogiMAT China trade show in Nanjing, Jiangsu. EUROEXPO also organizes EXCHAiNGE - the Supply Chainers' Conference.





