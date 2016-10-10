Software AG Receives Highest Score in Two Use Cases in New Gartner Report on Critical Capabilities for iBPMS

(PresseBox) - Software AG (Frankfurt TecDAX: SOW) announced that its Digital Business Platform was given the highest scores for Business Transformation and Digitalized Process use cases in Gartner?s Report on Critical Capabilities for Intelligent Business Process Management Suites[1] (iBPMS): Business Transformation, and Digitalized Process.

The Digital Business Platform also received top scores for its Intelligent Process-Centric Apps, Continuous Process Improvement, and Case Management use cases.

The Software AG Digital Business Platform is an integrated set of powerful technologies, capabilities and methodologies for managing a digital transformation and for reshaping business designs that enable an enterprise to be more data-driven, customer-obsessed, hyper-connected and super-agile.

According to Wolfram Jost, chief technology officer, Software AG: ?Ultimately, digital transformation presents a new set of agile processes within which an enterprise operates, as well as how the enterprise functions within a broader ecosystem, to craft its products and services. However, it is not just technology transformation, it is total business transformation. Importantly, digitization is a completely different way to do business. Software AG is leading this development and introduced the first Digital Business Platform to enable this Digital Transformation.?

In the report, it is noted that ?Intelligent business process management suites shorten the observation-to-action?to-outcome cycle and help business transformation leaders, business process directors, and solution architects reinvent or transform their business processes.?

Software AG?s offering for intelligent business process management is the webMethods Agile Process Platform ? a key module of the Digital Business Platform. It allows organizations to develop, execute and monitor digital business solutions that combine process automation, application development, and workflow management capabilities. Add-on tools incorporate monitoring, real-time events, rules management and case management. The platform helps customers to increase internal efficiency, improve transparency and create new business opportunities based on a digital customer experience.



In a similar report from Gartner (the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Intelligent Business Process Management Suites[2] ), Software AG was named in the visionaries quadrant. In this report, it was noted that the iBPMS market ??is the natural evolution of the earlier BPMS market, adding more capabilities for greater intelligence within business processes.?

Wolfram Jost further elaborated on this report: ?We are committed to providing our customers with a digital business platform they need to become innovative, agile and flexible enough for the disruption taking place in the digitalized world. Unlike traditional monolithic systems that propagate corporate homogenization and a one-size-fits-all IT mentality, the Software AG Digital Business Platform encourages corporate differentiation and Intelligent Business Process Management projects are the enabler of this business transformation and digitalization.?

Both the Magic Quadrant and Critical Capabilities research are available on Software AG?s Awards & Industry Recognition page.

The digital transformation is changing enterprise IT landscapes from inflexible application silos to modern software platform-driven IT architectures which deliver the openness, speed and agility needed to enable the digital real-time enterprise.

Software AG offers the first end-to-end Digital Business Platform, based on open standards, with integration, process management, in-memory data, adaptive application development, real-time analytics and enterprise architecture management as core building blocks. The modular platform allows users to develop the next generation of application systems to build their digital future, today.

With over 45 years of customer-centric innovation, Software AG is ranked as a leader in many innovative and digital technology categories. Software AG has more than 4,300 employees, is active in 70 countries and had revenues of ?873 million in 2015.

Learn more at www.softwareag.com.





Company information / Profile:

