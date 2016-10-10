Scandit is Bringing Next-Generation Mobile Data Capture Technology to eDelivery Conference

London  October 10, 2016 - Scandit, the leading enterprise mobility and data capture company, specialising in barcode scanning solutions for smartphones, tablets, and wearable devices, will showcase its mobile data capture solutions for shipping, warehousing and logistics industry professionals at the eDelivery Conference (stand 6), which takes place on October 11, 2016 at the Novotel West in London.



Data capture is a critical component of any modern supply chain, and shipping, warehousing and logistics providers rely on barcodes to manage inventory and trace packages and parcels throughout their distribution networks. From smartphones, to wearable devices, to drones, the latest devices present logistics and supply chain enterprises with the data capture performance, enhanced functionality and real-time business intelligence to drive business success in new ways. Scandit representatives will be at the event demonstrating how mobile data capture solutions can transform operations and drive efficiency for todays enterprise.



In addition to demonstrations of the latest scanning solution for Proof of Delivery, Scandit will also feature the Scandit Case, which is a new ergonomically designed smartphone accessory that works with all of Scandits mobile scanning solutions. The Scandit Case provides protection during everyday activities and a scanning experience similar to that of a dedicated barcode scanner, at a fraction of the cost of competing solutions.



Customers are demanding more speed and efficiency in every aspect of the supply chain, said Samuel Mueller, CEO of Scandit. I encourage everyone in attendance to come to our stand to learn more about how Scandit mobile data capture solutions help companies increase productivity, cut costs and gain deeper business insights.





Samuel Mueller will also be speaking at the eDelivery Conference in the Experience Stream at 13.40. His presentation will focus on: The Smart Enterprise: Transforming operations and increasing supply chain visibility in the mobile age.





