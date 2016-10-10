       Anmeldung merken    kostenlos registrieren | Passwort vergessen ?
Arkansas, EPA Spar Over Federal Regional Haze Plan, an Industrial Info News Alert

(firmenpresse) - SUGAR LAND, TX -- (Marketwired) -- 10/10/16 -- Written by John Egan for Industrial Info Resources (Sugar Land, Texas) -- A two-unit, 1,700-megawatt (MW) operated by the Arkansas affiliate of Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR) (New Orleans, Louisiana) is at the center of a dispute between Arkansas and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) (Washington, D.C.) as federal officials work to improve visibility in federal Class 1 areas in Arkansas and Missouri. The EPA said its Federal Improvement Plan (FIP) would lower emissions of sulfur dioxide (SO2) by 68,500 tons per year. Emissions of nitrogen oxide (NOx) would be cut by 15,100 tons annually.

Within this article: Details on the federal regional haze plan and its potential consequences for the state.

Companies featured: American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP), Domtar Corporation (NYSE:UFS)

For details, , or browse other breaking industrial news stories at .

