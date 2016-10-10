Singapore Accounting Services Firm Introduces Comprehensive Business Solutions to Companies

Singapore accounting services firm, with reputation built on technical competence and proactive client servicing, introduces business solutions in Singapore.

(firmenpresse) - Singapore, Oct 10, 2016 -- Starting up a business in Singapore is a great decision to take. However, incorporating the business, managing the corporate processes and regulatory oversights can be a hectic task. ACS provides corporate accounting solutions aimed at facilitating companies in accounting, company secretarial, payroll processing, tax preparation, XBRL filing, nominee services and other related business support needs.



Overseas enterprises who want to start a subsidiary or an associate in Singapore may face financial, regulatory and logistic challenges. The process of recruiting employees for professional positions such as accounting, human resource and tax function can be both time consuming and costly.



Accounting Services:

Using professional accounting systems, ACS provides monthly financial reports and advice on managing cash flows and key financial ratios. ACS offers efficient data entry services performed by qualified accountants and reviewed by Chartered Accountants (i.e. a member of the Institute of Singapore Chartered Accountants) on a monthly basis.



The accountants assigned to the tasks embrace consistency from start to completion. An affordable fixed monthly rate is employed based on the number of transactions and the level of accounting expertise required. This ensures the right amount of time is catered to manage the accounts.



For more information, please visit: http://www.accountingsolutionssingapore.com/accounting-services/



Trusted by more than 1,500 clients, we specialise in assisting business owners to interpret basic to complex accounting concepts and take steps to comply with relevant laws and regulations in Singapore.



Payroll Outsourcing Services:

ACS also provides monthly payroll processing services. ACS has vast experience in handling advanced payroll systems. This helps to ease the human resource demands to ensure calculation of statutory contribution, computation of net pay, personnel records keeping, pay slip management, payroll processing and report distributions are conducted timely, accurately and efficiently.





ACS distributes payments to the employees via bank transfers and cheques and also handles related statutory obligation payments to relevant government agencies in Singapore. Outsourcing to ACS for recruiting, managing and paying the employees will significantly reduce the costs of selecting the wrong software, buying expensive software and hefty perks to pay in-house human resource personnel.



For more information, please visit: http://www.accountingsolutionssingapore.com/payroll-services/



Company Secretarial Services:

ACS company secretarial teams are experienced in handling legal requirements for companies incorporated in Singapore in an efficient manner. ACS has an in-house team of highly qualified company secretaries who manage annual returns filing, do record keeping, issuance of shares and updating share register, arrange board resolution memos for annual general meetings (AGM), organize signatories of banks and opening of corporate bank accounts, manage an up-to-date list of company directors and shareholders, and update companys business profile and registered addresses.



These services ensure companies are in compliance with Singapore Companies Act, Chapter 50, meets all the statutory deadlines, thus prevent late annual return filing penalty levied by Accounting and Corporate Regulatory Authority (ACRA).



For more information, please visit: http://www.accountingsolutionssingapore.com/corporate-secretarial-services/



Tax Services:

Timely and accurate tax submission to IRAS is a key requirement that all businesses must comply with in Singapore. ACS assists in maintaining proper tax filing system, preparation of estimated chargeable income (ECI), timely filing of relevant income tax forms, preparation of tax computation, interpretation of notice of assessments and also assists with IRAS tax queries.



ACS corporate tax advisors are members of Singapore Institute of Accredited Tax Professionals and provide guidance on tax matters relating to taxable income, exempt income, tax deductions and reliefs, corporate tax, tax exemption and tax incentive schemes for the company. The tax advisors are committed to identifying and advise business related tax risks, maximise tax saving opportunities and fulfil all tax compliance obligations timely.



For more information, please visit: http://www.accountingsolutionssingapore.com/tax-services/



About Accounting Solutions Singapore (ACS):

ACS is a comprehensive accounting solutions provider with more than ten years of extensive professional experiences in serving Small Medium Enterprises (SMEs) in Singapore. ACS provides cost-effective and efficient solutions with the aim of helping SMEs handle the complexities of transacting business and stay compliant with regulations in Singapore.



ACS has strong domain knowledge in regulatory frameworks namely Singapore Financial Reporting Standards (FRS), Singapore Companies Act Chapter 50, Central Provident Fund Board (CPF), Inland Revenue Authority of Singapore (IRAS) and Goods and Services Tax (GST).



ACS is the preferred business partner to secure the most value-added services. For more information, please contact ACS via http://www.accountingsolutionssingapore.com/contact-us/.



