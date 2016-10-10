Panther Biotechnology Requests Pre-IND Meeting With FDA

(firmenpresse) - LA JOLLA, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 10/10/16 -- (OTC PINK: PBYA) today announced that a request for a Pre-IND (Investigational New Drug) meeting with the Division of Oncology Products 1 (DOP1) of the Center for Drug Evaluation and Research (CDER) of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration ("FDA") has been submitted. The purpose of the requested meeting is to obtain FDA's input regarding Panther's plans for the development of TRF-DOX, Panther's novel transferrin-doxorubicin conjugate for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer. In preparation for the meeting, Panther is preparing a Pre-IND Package to be submitted to FDA that describes the information Panther intends on submitting in the TRF-DOX IND planned for submission in 2017. The IND is the regulatory vehicle that will allow for the initiation of clinical trials with TRF-DOX for the treatment of ovarian cancer.

FDA will specifically review Panther's manufacturing, preclinical pharmacology and toxicology, and clinical plans for TRF-DOX and provide specific feedback to Panther prior to the meeting.

TRF-DOX binds to transferrin receptors on tumor cells, inhibits cancer cell proliferation and causes cell death. TRF-DOX has been shown to exhibit increased cytotoxicity relative to unconjugated doxorubicin toward a variety of cancer cell lines and reduced cytotoxicity to normal cells. In addition to improvements in cytotoxicity and selectivity, TRF-DOX exhibits cytotoxic effects in many multidrug-resistant cells in vitro. Tumor targeting of doxorubicin to transferrin receptors on the cell membranes of tumor cells is intended to improve the therapeutic index of doxorubicin and to reduce the development of doxorubicin resistance. Panther is proposing to conduct an open label, multiple ascending dose study to investigate the safety, pharmacokinetics and preliminary efficacy of TRF-DOX in patients with platinum-resistant ovarian cancer.

ABOUT PANTHER BIOTECHNOLOGY, INC.

Panther Biotechnology, Inc. has been an entity focused on the acquisition and development of enhanced therapeutics for the treatment of neoplastic, autoimmune and antiviral disorders. The Company has recently announced a letter of intent to acquire Brown Technical Media Corp. to diversify its business interests and adjust its investment risk profile.

Contact:



Evan Levine

858-263-2744





More information:

http://www.pantherbiotechnology.com



Keywords (optional):Company information / Profile:

Date: 10/10/2016 - 11:00

Language: English

News-ID 499543

Character count: 0

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: Panther Biotechnology, Inc.

Stadt: LA JOLLA, CA





Number of hits: 39



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease