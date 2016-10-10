primion Technology AG acquires Opertis GmbH

Security specialists takes over manufacturer of electronic locking systems

(PresseBox) - Negotiations between the owners of Opertis GmbH and primion Technology AG have been successfully concluded today. primion will take over Opertis with effect from 10th October 2016.

Opertis GmbH, headquartered in the Hessen town of Bad Arolsen develops, produces and sells electronic locking systems. Their solution portfolio, sold under the brand name eLock, covers mechatronic cylinders, as well as the Comfort door lock system, with the corresponding administration software packages eLOCK EM, eLOCK eXpress and eLOCK eXpert.

primion Technology AG stresses that is their declared strategy to continue with and to improve the products and solutions from Opertis GmbH, in order to be able to offer their customers and partners an attractive range of products, going forward. ?We are also very keen to continue the cooperation with the wide network of Opertis Sales Partners in Germany,? stated primion CEO, Horst Eckenberger.

The integration of the solutions from primion and Opertis will lead to an enhanced solution portfolio and a wider and an improved product offering. There will be some organisational changes at Opertis, in order for the expected synergies to be achieved. The Board is convinced that the integration of Opertis into the primion Group will drive up both company and shareholder value, by enabling the company to better service the growing market for Access control and Security systems. Through this acquisition, primion?s successful journey towards becoming the European market leader continues in a consistent and systematic way.



The primion group is an internationally operating group of companies, with subsidiaries and regional offices throughout Europe and a widespread international network of System Integration Partners. primion develops, produces and installs Access control and Time recording software and hardware together with systems for comprehensive security management. primion offers tailored security technology and hazard management solutions from standardised components for security-critical environments and infrastructures such as airports, research institutes, laboratories, banks, public buildings, and many more. We are continually expanding our position in the market with our reliable solutions, our innovative products and our top consultancy services across all industries and for all sizes of company and organisation. First class references from around the world as well as our numerous awards and certificates and sought-after international Design Prizes add weight to this claim. Around the world, more than 5,000 customers have placed their confidence in the primion solutions. primion, its subsidiaries primion S.A.S. In France, GET in Belgium and Digitek in Spain as well as System partner companies operating around the world, share the responsibility for sales and of course for the full range of after-sales services.







