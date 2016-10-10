GreenVision Systems a StereoVision Subsidiary Appoints Walter Marrero Melendez Esq. Chief Operating Officer and Board of Directors Member With Immediate Effect

(firmenpresse) - LAS VEGAS, NV -- (Marketwired) -- 10/10/16 -- StereoVision Entertainment Inc. (OTC PINK: SVSN), a publicly traded Nevada company announced today that their jointly owned Puerto Rico subsidiary GreenVision Systems has named Walter Marrero Melendez Esq. Chief Operating Officer and Board of Directors member with immediate effect.

Mr. Marrero is an experienced litigator and seasoned full-service governmental, international business and lobbying practitioner. With more than 25 years of legal and practical entrepreneurial business experience, he regularly counsels clients regarding corporate organizational and governance issues, government/regulatory licensing, strategic acquisitions, agricultural and manufacturing projects, and agricultural incentive programs for statewide and worldwide opportunities.

Mr. Marrero graduated from the University of Puerto Rico, Magna Cum Laude and was awarded the 'All American Scholar Award' in 1988. After serving in the US Army, he attended law school and again graduated Magna Cum Laude.

In September 1995, the Governor of Puerto Rico, Honorable Pedro Rosello Gonzalez appointed Mr. Marrero Municipal Court Judge in the Puerto Rico Judicial System working in all areas of criminal law. Mr. Marrero now concentrates on agricultural opportunities and international investment projects in the hemp, medical cannabis, green, and bio-products Industries around the world, particularly Puerto Rico, Cuba, and the Dominican Republic. He has worked with Act 20 and 22 for the establishment of foreign investments in Puerto Rico and is supporting the creation of a new generation of farmers and entrepreneurs with the use of Small Business Administration U.S. Department of Agriculture business loans and grants.

StereoVision (SVE) headquartered in Las Vegas is a publicly traded Nevada corporation focused on creating, acquiring, and producing multimedia content, and the medical marijuana and hemp industries. SVE generates a wide variety of Intellectual Properties and technologies for the many existing and emerging content distribution platforms. SVE is also focused on the legal cultivation, manufacturing, and transportation of medical cannabis products in Puerto Rico, our planned state of the art medical cannabis facility in Puerto Rico, and our hemp farming business through our jointly owned Puerto Rico subsidiary GreenVision Systems.

Safe Harbor Statement: Except for historical information, this news release may contain "Forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 as amended.

