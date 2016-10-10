Charming Airwheel S5 smart suv 2 wheeled Electric Scooter Attracting All Your Attention

On the one hand, the two-wheeled design is considered as unique and humanized. On the other hand, the design of S-series seemingly took some beatings.

(firmenpresse) - S-series is regarded as the ultimate design of scooter. Sleek and contoured, S-series is as well-made and durable as stylish. With tougher features, S5 is labelled as a personal exclusive SUV scooter. Similar to S3, S5 insists on the two-wheeled structure and the standing-posture riding mode. S5 2-wheeled electric scooter is fashionable and attractive with sleek and contoured design. However, duplications will never make sense. As an innovative member of S-series, S5 has gone through some upgrades and refinements in a comprehensive manner. It draws on the merits of S3 and yet makes some improvements on that basis. Therefore, S5 shows better performance than S3.



Have interest and click the website to consult: http://lr.zoosnet.net/LR/Chatpre.aspx?id=LEF97767077&lng=en



Airwheel S5 two wheel self-balancing electric scooter adopts the 16-inch jumbo tyres. This kind of jumbo tyres enable S5 to conquer any terrain. With the strong performances of the wheels and motors, Airwheel S5 electric scooters can be ridden on all road conditions including unsurfaced roads, bumpy roads, muddy roads and even the grass roads. https://twitter.com/AirwheelCZ/status/783958798260015104



S5 has outstanding battery performance, employing 680 W battery with larger and lasting power capacity and longer range than others. With S5 2-wheeled electric scooter, there is no need to be anxious about the electricity blackout halfway. Meanwhile, long-distance travel has been possible. Bigger electricity capacity and bigger wheels are all the proof of Airwheels micro innovation in better user experience.



Also for conveniently carrying S5 electric scooter up and down, Airwheel developed a considerate design in of the handles on both sides of the main board; here innovation offers convenience to riders again. Whats more, the shaft of S5 can be folded, leaving a larger storage space of it. Users can store S5 in car boot and takes it out for a ride outside the city. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6jd7xchD_0Y





Airwheel S5 electric walkcar is an amazing creation beyond expectations of eager scooter lovers. Meanwhile, the members: S8, S6, S5, S3 and S3T all together solidify the dominant position of scooter design.



