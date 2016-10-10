Intershop to Chair Omni-Channel Commerce Roundtable at eDelivery Conference in London

(firmenpresse) -  11 October 2016, Novotel West, London, 12.10-12.40pm



London, UK, 10 October 2016  Intershop will sponsor an omni-channel commerce roundtable discussion at the eDelivery Conference, held on 11 October 2016 at the Novotel West, London. Chaired by Intershops order management expert and enterprise architect Nils Breitmann, the interactive roundtable will ask why order management is the key to a seamless online and offline customer experience, and discuss the challenges, solutions, and visions of an integrated omni-channel commerce strategy.



As retailers rush to embrace omni-channel retailing to meet the ever-increasing demands of todays savvy, always connected shoppers, they are faced with new layers of operational challenges, including the management of increasingly complex order flows. To overcome these challenges, it is essential to build a solid commerce backend, starting with a centralised omni-channel Order Management System to orchestrate omni-channel commerce processes and enable the smooth customer experience that todays shoppers expect.



The eDelivery Conference is a pan-European event for fulfillment professionals that focuses on practical approaches to delivering the right product to the right customer at the right time, and at the same time increasing operational efficiency and profitability per order while boosting responsiveness and services. The roundtable discussions will bring together the brightest minds of the industry to share successes and challenge conventional thinking. Intershops roundtable will run alongside roundtables chaired by Ocado, John Lewis, M&S, and Sky. For more information, visit http://www.intershop.com/event-details/edelivery-conference.







More information:

http://www.realwire.com/releases/Intershop-to-Chair-Omni-Channel-Commerce-Roundtable-at-eDelivery-Conference



Keywords (optional):Company information / Profile:

Intershop Communications AG (founded in Germany 1992; Prime Standard: ISH2) is the leading independent provider of omni-channel commerce solutions. Intershop offers high-performance packaged software for internet sales, complemented by all necessary services. Intershop also acts as a business process outsourcing provider, covering all aspects of online retailing up to fulfillment. Around the globe more than 300 enterprise customers, including HP, BMW, Deutsche Telekom, and Würth run Intershop solutions. Intershop is headquartered in Jena, Germany, and has offices in the United States, Europe, Australia, and China. More information about Intershop can be found online at www.intershop.com.

PressRelease by

RealWire

PressContact / Agency:

Natalie Sutton

Proud PR

07768 026197

intershop(at)proudpr.com

Date: 10/10/2016 - 13:54

Language: English

News-ID 499549

Character count: 1768

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: RealWire

Ansprechpartner: Fran Cator

Stadt: Lincoln

Telefon: 01522 883640



Meldungsart: bitte

Versandart: Veröffentlichung



Number of hits: 37



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease