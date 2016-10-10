itopia Secures Additional Funding to Capitalize on Accelerated Pace of Cloud Adoption

$3.5 Million Investment Enables Workspace-as-a-Service Leader to Further Empower IT Service Providers and Prepare for Explosive Growth in Market

(firmenpresse) - MIAMI, FL -- (Marketwired) -- 10/10/16 -- today announced it has secured $3.5 million in funding to accelerate its growth.

A pioneer in Workspace-as-a-Service ("WaaS"), itopia is the only technology company to offer an end-to-end, cloud workspace management platform designed exclusively to help IT service providers simplify the migration to and ongoing management of cloud services from a single dashboard.

"The global market is rapidly moving to a cloud-first world where businesses are demanding that their IT service providers deliver secure and seamless access to data anywhere, anytime and on every device," said Jonathan Lieberman, itopia co-founder and CEO. "Our new funding exceeded our target and the time is now to capitalize on the market growth and the potential around WaaS by providing channel partners with the technology and tools they need to lead and thrive in this new reality."

Building on its record revenues and growing success within the managed service provider ("MSP") community, itopia plans to use this funding to address three strategic growth priorities laid out by its leadership team and Board of Directors:

1) Expanding the cloud leader's channel development teams, including inside and field sales, digital marketing and partner support;

2) Enhancing itopia's IT service provider partner program with additional training and educational resources; and

3) Accelerating itopia's innovative engineering efforts to deliver even greater competitive advantage and service leadership to IT service providers and earn the business of high-performing channel partners including those honored on the MSPmentor 501 and 2016 Solution Provider 500.

"With this new funding, itopia gains the resources to generate greater awareness for its proprietary Cielo cloud workspace management platform," said Ubaldo Don, itopia co-founder and CTO. "We're redoubling our efforts to help channel partners and vendors seize the massive opportunity around virtual workspaces and profit from the pent-up demand for agile, cloud-based technology that aligns with companies' business objectives and helps drive bottom-line success."

The new funding is co-led by successful investors John McIntire and Eric Kamisher, both early investors in Open English and other ventures, and proven IT industry leader Sean Charnock. McIntire and Kamisher will join Charnock on itopia's Board of Directors.

To request a demo of itopia's , visit . For general information on the Cielo Suite, visit .

itopia offers IT service providers the fastest, easiest, most cost-effective way to simplify their clients' migration to and ongoing management of cloud services from a single pane of glass. A leader in Workspace-as-a-Service ("WaaS"), the innovator's core offering - the itopia Cloud Workspace - is the only end-to-end cloud workspace offering that delivers desktops, software applications and entire corporate IT systems as a high-performance, secure cloud service. Sold exclusively to channel partners, itopia's proprietary Cielo® Suite completely automates the otherwise lengthy and labor-intensive process of on-boarding and migrating legacy IT systems and infrastructures to the cloud. Nearly 1,500 leading enterprise software applications are certified on itopia's platform, with new applications added regularly. For further information, contact itopia at or visit .

