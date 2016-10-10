Soundtrap Secures $6M Series A Round Funding to Embark On New Markets

Palo Alto, Calif., and Stockholm, Sweden - October 10, 2016 - The innovative online music and audio recording studio Soundtrap, has raised $6 million USD in funding to accelerate product development and to bring its popular cloud-based platform to new markets.

Soundtrap works across multiple devices

(firmenpresse) - Palo Alto, Calif., and Stockholm, Sweden - October 10, 2016 - The innovative online music and audio recording studio Soundtrap, has raised $6 million USD in funding to accelerate product development and to bring its popular cloud-based platform to new markets. The Series A round was led by Nordic VC firm Industrifonden, with participation from existing owners and additional new investors including Peter Sterky, former CFO and COO of Spotify.



Soundtrap is the first easy-to-use cloud-based music making platform enabling collaboration between people from anywhere in the world on a multitude of devices across iOS, Android, Chromebook, Mac and Windows platforms. Since its launch in June 2015, Soundtrap has seen exponential growth and has been organically adding multiple thousands of new users per day. It expects to reach a million users before the year end. The company rolled out an education version of its product at the start of 2016, and is now attracting more than 200 new schools every week around the globe, primarily from US, Europe and Australia.



Our vision is for Soundtrap to be the go-to platform for everyone, everywhere, to collaborate around music making and creative audio production across any device. As we enter new markets in the education and consumer sectors, we have our sights set on accelerating our first mover advantage in product and business development. We recently signed a North American distribution agreement with SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE:SNX), a leading technology solutions distributor, becoming the first and only music education solution within SYNNEXs portfolio, says Per Emanuelsson, co-founder and CEO, Soundtrap.



Founded in 2012 in Stockholm, Sweden, the music-tech capital of the world, Soundtrap is also an official Google for Education Partner and is one of three companies selected for Googles Creative Apps for Chromebook bundle, a program launched by Google in June 2016.



Were very excited about Soundtrap. The company has a stellar team that has developed a technologically advanced product with an interface loved by its users - for which there is a grand vision. Now, music and sound creativity can be unleashed amongst groups that until today have been limited and deterred by complex and complicated solutions, says Malin Carlstrom, investment manager at Industrifonden.





This funding round brings Soundtraps total funding to $8.5 million USD. Other investors of the company include Swedish producer and composer Andreas Carlsson; Truecaller founders Alan Mamedi and Nami Zarringhalam; Linus Andreen and Aristotracks; and financial investors from Scandinavia and the United Kingdom. Hansen Law acted as legal advisors to Soundtrap during the financing.





More information:

http://www.realwire.com/releases/Soundtrap-Secures-6M-Series-A-Round-Funding-to-Embark-On-New-Markets



PressRelease by

RealWire

Keywords (optional):Company information / Profile:

Date: 10/10/2016 - 14:26

Language: English

News-ID 499553

Character count: 3058

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: RealWire

Ansprechpartner: Leah Wood

Stadt: Lincoln

Telefon: 01522883640



Meldungsart: bitte

Versandart: Veröffentlichung

Freigabedatum: 10/10/2016



Number of hits: 64



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease