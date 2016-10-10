First Choice Healthcare Solutions Announces No Negative Impact of Hurricane Matthew on Its Business Operations

(firmenpresse) - MELBOURNE, FL -- (Marketwired) -- 10/10/16 -- (OTCQB: FCHS) ("FCHS," "First Choice" or the "Company"), one of the nation's only non-physician-owned, publicly traded healthcare services companies focused on Orthopaedic and Spine care, is very pleased to announce that all of its business operations located in Melbourne, Florida were spared harm from Hurricane Matthew and normal business operations will resume this morning. Further, the management team affirms that First Choice's fourth quarter financial performance, for the three months ending December 31, is not expected to be negatively impacted.

A preliminary inspection on Friday of Marina Towers, a five story commercial office building which houses First Choice Medical Group and the Company's headquarters, revealed that all of the facilities main utilities, including power, air conditioning and Internet, remained fully operational through and following the storm. Moreover, the building sustained no notable damage that would otherwise disrupt the Company's medical or business operations. Likewise, the building which houses The B.A.C.K. Center and Crane Creek Surgery Center, co-located less than 1.5 miles from Marina Towers, was also spared any damage and maintained power throughout and following the storm.

Chris Romandetti, President and CEO of First Choice, stated, "While we feel very blessed that Hurricane Matthew spared our facilities, the same can't be said for many others in our community. Our executive team has spent the weekend reaching out to each of our 160+ employees and their families to determine if we can offer any assistance to those who may not have been as fortunate as our business. In addition, in view of the fact that over 95% of our business is elective surgery and care, our schedulers will make every effort to accommodate patient requests for rescheduling clinical appointments and surgeries during the storm's recovery period."

Continuing, Romandetti said, "We are very appreciative of all the hard work that our state and community leaders committed to helping Floridians prepare for this epic storm; and our heartfelt thanks goes out to all the brave men and women in local law enforcement, fire and safety and emergency healthcare who put their own lives at risk to help others in need during this ordeal."

Headquartered in Melbourne, Florida, First Choice Healthcare Solutions (FCHS) is implementing a defined growth strategy aimed at expanding its network of non-physician-owned medical centers of excellence, which concentrate on treating patients in the following specialties: Orthopaedics, Spine Surgery, Neurology, Interventional Pain Management and related diagnostic and ancillary services in key expansion markets throughout the Southeastern U.S. Serving Florida's Space Coast, the Company's flagship integrated platform currently administers over 100,000 patient visits each year and is comprised of First Choice Medical Group, The B.A.C.K. Center and Crane Creek Surgery Center. For more information, please visit , , and .

Certain information set forth in this news announcement may contain forward-looking statements that involve substantial known and unknown risks and uncertainties. These forward-looking statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, certain of which are beyond the control of First Choice Healthcare Solutions, Inc. Such forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, estimates and projections about the Company's industry, management beliefs and certain assumptions made by its management. Readers are cautioned that the assumptions used in the preparation of such information, although considered reasonable at the time of preparation, may prove to be imprecise and, as such, undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements. Information concerning factors that could cause the Company's actual results to differ materially from those contained in these forward-looking statements can be found in the Company's periodic reports on Form 10-K and Form 10-Q, and in its Current Reports on Form 8-K, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Unless required by law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise to reflect future events or circumstances or reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

