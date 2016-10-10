       Anmeldung merken    kostenlos registrieren | Passwort vergessen ?
Manufacturing & Production


USU KCenter awarded as one of the 20 Most Promising Knowledge Management Solution Providers 2016 by CIOReview

(PresseBox) - eglingen, Germany, 10.10.2016 - USU KCenter, one of the largest providers of IT and knowledge management solutions, announced today that it has earned a place in the list of CIOReview?s 20 Most Promising Knowledge Management Solution Providers 2016. In the last few months, CIOReview has analyzed hundreds of Knowledge Management technology solution providers and shortlisted the companies that are at the forefront of tackling challenges in the Knowledge Management area.
?The companies selected for our 20 Most Promising Knowledge Management Solution Providers 2016 list are an elite group of companies whose products and solutions are changing their respective industries,? said Jeevan George, Managing Editor of CIOReview. ?We are proud to feature USU KCenter in this edition for its range of revolutionary solutions that is setting a new benchmark in the Knowledge Management arena.?
USU KCenter?s knowledge management solution Knowledge Center enables customers to use knowledge professionally and efficiently in service areas, to guarantee higher customer satisfaction and better employee morale. The portfolio is complemented by Smart Link, USU?s IT self- service and the intelligent web self-service Knowledge First.
?This award demonstrates that we are on the right track with our products, services and strategy and it shows that we correctly interpreted the customer and market needs.? said Sven Kolb, Managing Director of KCenter. ?And the award is an appreciation of working hand in hand with our customers for more than 20 years.?
This press release can be downloaded at https://kcenter.usu.de/en/latest-news/news/, and http://www.usu.de/en/
About CIOReview
Published from Fremont, California, CIOReview is a print magazine that explores and understands the plethora of ways adopted by firms to execute the smooth functioning of their businesses. A distinguished panel comprising of CEOs, CIOs, IT VPs including CIOReview editorial board finalized the ?20 Most Promising Knowledge Management Solution Providers 2016? in the U.S. and shortlisted the best vendors and consultants in Knowledge Management arena. For more info: http://www.cioreview.com/



Founded in 1977, USU AG is one of the biggest European providers of IT and Knowledge Management Software. Market leaders from every sector of the international economy create transparency with USU applications, while also increasing flexibility, decreasing risks and cutting costs.
With the aid of software solutions from the KCenter division, customers can activate and leverage all the knowledge resources within their service organization.
USU AG is a subsidiary of USU Software AG (ISIN DE 000A0BVU28), which is listed in the Prime Standard Segment of the German Stock Exchange (DAX) in Frankfurt. For further information, please go to: www.usu-ag.com



Company information / Profile:

