Calabrio Launches Platform for the Modern Multichannel Contact Center

Calabrio ONE Architecture Modernizes Contact Centers via Unified Workforce Optimization Suite and Consistent User Experience Across Cloud and On-Premises Environments

(firmenpresse) - MINNEAPOLIS, MN -- (Marketwired) -- 10/10/16 -- , a leading provider of customer engagement and analytics software, today announced its Calabrio ONE multitenant cloud platform, providing omnichannel contact centers with the freedom to deploy workforce optimization (WFO) software in the cloud, on-premises or as a hybrid approach without sacrificing functionality or ease-of-use.

Contact centers today are experiencing their own digital transformation and are deploying multichannel support and service options for customers, including web, chat, email, voice calls, social media and mobile interactions. These always-on contact centers manage multiple locations, allowing agents to work at home and employ an overall increasingly global workforce -- all of which requires a new kind of support infrastructure. These trends, along with the high cost of hardware and tedious software maintenance and upgrade fees, have sparked a shift in contact centers moving to the cloud.

"Consumers expect premium service on their channels of choice, forcing today's contact centers to modernize across the board. We're committed to leading our customers through the digital transformation and the move to cloud computing," said Tom Goodmanson, president and CEO at Calabrio. "There are tremendous benefits of moving customer and workforce data to the cloud, and we're the first in the industry to build an end-to-end multitenant, ACD-agnostic platform to make the transition to the cloud as easy as possible, whenever customers are ready."

Organizations are moving contact centers to the cloud due to cost savings, scalability and disaster recovery guarantees. According to , twelve months ago, 80% of companies primarily housed their contact center technology on-premises. That number is down to 58% today, and it is predicted to fall to just 44% in the next twelve months.

Calabrio ONE deploys quickly in the cloud -- shaving weeks off a typical WFO implementation. And, the platform accommodates fast-growing contact centers and seasonal staffing with a unique "burst" pricing model; customers buy only the licenses they use on a monthly basis.

The Calabrio ONE platform offers organizations flexibility in deployment and administration while ensuring feature parity whether delivered in the cloud or on-premises, resulting in a single user experience no matter how the solution is deployed. The platform supports global businesses with multiple contact center sites -- they can leverage past infrastructure investments in one contact center while adding another contact center that runs in the cloud. Calabrio works across both locations with a unified interface and single, consistent experience for business users. Highlights of the new Calabrio ONE platform include:

-- Ensures customers will be up and running, no matter what

-- Leverages the largest, most scalable infrastructure available so clients know their data is secure, available and safe from loss

-- Allows data to move dynamically through storage options, migrating from millisecond first byte latency to glacier storage with easy policy management

-- Provides high performance reliability and security for application data

-- Utilizes a modern grid computing architecture to accommodate heavy data processing from across the contact center

-- Uses smart technology to combine capture, analysis and reporting of customer data, and provides improved diagnostics

-- Keeps each tenant's (business groups/departments) data isolated and invisible to other tenants

® is a unified suite -- including call recording, quality management, workforce management and voice-of-the-customer analytics -- that records, captures and analyzes customer engagement center interactions to improve the customer experience and drive top-line business growth. The suite can be deployed in the cloud, on-premises or via hybrid.

The platform launch continues a year full of momentum for Calabrio, which includes a recent announcement that it by global investment firm , and being named a Leader in both and .

is a customer engagement software company that provides analytic insights to catalyze growth through customer service contact centers. The ® software suite empowers everyone in an organization, from contact center agents to the CEO, with easy-to-use tools that provide a better understanding of the customer. Every customer interaction yields insights that expand customer-consciousness, which is how leading companies now drive growth and long-term corporate prosperity. Find more at and follow on Twitter.

