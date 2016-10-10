(firmenpresse) - NEW YORK, NY -- (Marketwired) -- 10/10/16 -- The will take place on Wednesday November 2, 2016 at the Chartered Accountants' Hall on One Moorgate Place in London, UK.
With a 6-year track record it is the only Forum that showcases and explores across all major areas such as fleet management, technological innovation, crewing, energy efficiency and the environment, safety & security. The Forum provides an interactive platform on the topic of Operational Excellence, Best Industry Practices, Sustainability & CSR linking industry, government and non-governmental organizations, industry associations, the financial and investment community, and the public at large.
Best Operating Practices are closely related to Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR). The companies that are committed to implement best practices strive for a culture of safety, security and excellence that benefits all stakeholders, including employees, business partners and society at large.
Senior Executives from 23 leading shipping & offshore company executives, 2 major Shipowners Associations, 4 major classification societies, as well as charterers, financiers and key industry organizations will come together to discuss the latest regulatory, the market trends and the industry response. Also how the implementation of Best Industry Practices translates into tangible commercial, operational and financial competitive advantages. The extensive company participation in the Forum is key, as ultimately it is the companies that are implementing these Best Industry Practices and enables us to attribute to the operational side of the business the attention it deserves.
- In the context of the Forum, we will present the to in recognition of his commitment in applying and promoting high ethical business standards and best industry practices. Introductory Remarks and the Award presentation will be made by
The Award was initiated 4 years ago aiming to recognize a person or an organization for demonstrating the highest level of commitment to Business Ethics and Best Industry Practices. Previous Honorees were Dr. Nikos Tsakos, Mr. Efthimios Mitropoulos and Mr. Clay Maitland.
Regulatory & Market Developments -- New Challenges & Industry Response
Rising Stakeholder Expectations for the Shipping and Maritime Industry -- Human Rights & Corporate Responsibility
Anti-Corruption & Fair Trade Corporate Strategy for the Maritime Industry
ShipMedCare -- Caring for the Shipping Company's Most Valuable Asset
Crew Welfare, Training & Retention -- Managing The Human Element & Human Resources
Energy Efficiency & Environment -- Addressing New Regulatory Requirements & Market Challenges
"Eco Ships to Eco Shipping" -- Technological Innovation & Energy Efficiency
Managing the Challenge of Cost Effective Lubrication & Prolonging Engine Lifetime -- Technological Innovation & Energy Efficiency
Optimizing Technical Fleet Management -- Achieving Synergies, Efficiency & Cost Savings in a Challenging Market Environment
Ship Recycling -- Latest Regulatory & Market Developments & Sector Outlook
E-Shipping & The Digital Transformation of Shipping
Investing in Cyber Security -- Ensuring Operational Safety & Efficiency
Investing in Big Data & Technology -- Optimizing Costs & Boosting Efficiency
Best Industry Practices As A Corporate Culture & A Competitive Advantage -- Meeting & Exceeding Regulatory & Charterer Requirements
This Forum is addressed among others to Ship Managers, Shipowners, Ship Operators, Shipbrokers, Commercial and Investment Bankers, Charterers, Classification Societies, Commodity and Energy Traders, Environmental Maritime Organizations, Industry Associations, Government and Non-Governmental Organizations, Financial and Trade Media, Institutional Investors, P&I Executives, Lawyers and Insurers, Market Analysts and Consultants, Private Equity Firms and offshore industry entities.
Blank Rome LLP
Bureau Veritas (OTC PINK: BVRDF)
Cargill
Class NK
Columbia Shipmanagement Ltd.
d'Amico Tankers
Danaos Management Consultants S.A.
Danaos Shipping Co. Ltd (NYSE: DAC)
Danish Shipowners' Association
DNV-GL
Eurobulk
Eurotankers Inc.
Exmar Shipmanagement
IMO
Intercargo
International Registries
INTERTANKO
Lloyd's List
Lloyd's Register
Lomar Shipping
Maersk Group (CPH:MAERSKB DC)
NAMEPA
Northern Marine Management Limited
Norwegian Shipowners' Association
NYMAR
Odfjell SE (NO: ODF)
Prime Marine / ShipMedCare
Product Shipping & Trading SA
Shell Marine
Shell Shipping & Trading
Starbulk SA (NASDAQ: SBLK)
Team Tankers International (NO: TEAM)
Technomar Shipping Inc.
The Baltic Exchange
TORM A/S (CPH: TRMD-A)
TOTOTHEO GROUP
Wirana Shipping Corp.
Wista Hellas
-- Founded in 1995, Capital Link is a New York based investor relations, financial communication and advisory form with strategic focus on the maritime, commodities and energy sectors, MLPs, as well as Closed-End Funds and ETFs. In addition, Capital Link organizes ten investment conferences a year in the United States, Europe and China all of which are known for combining rich educational and informational content with unique marketing and networking opportunities. Capital Link is a member of the Baltic Exchange. Based in New York City, Capital Link has presence in London, Athens & Oslo.
