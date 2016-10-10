Capital Link's 6th Annual Operational Excellence & Maritime CSR Forum Wednesday, November 2, 2016 in London, UK

With a 6-year track record it is the only Forum that showcases and explores across all major areas such as fleet management, technological innovation, crewing, energy efficiency and the environment, safety & security. The Forum provides an interactive platform on the topic of Operational Excellence, Best Industry Practices, Sustainability & CSR linking industry, government and non-governmental organizations, industry associations, the financial and investment community, and the public at large.

Best Operating Practices are closely related to Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR). The companies that are committed to implement best practices strive for a culture of safety, security and excellence that benefits all stakeholders, including employees, business partners and society at large.

Senior Executives from 23 leading shipping & offshore company executives, 2 major Shipowners Associations, 4 major classification societies, as well as charterers, financiers and key industry organizations will come together to discuss the latest regulatory, the market trends and the industry response. Also how the implementation of Best Industry Practices translates into tangible commercial, operational and financial competitive advantages. The extensive company participation in the Forum is key, as ultimately it is the companies that are implementing these Best Industry Practices and enables us to attribute to the operational side of the business the attention it deserves.

- In the context of the Forum, we will present the to in recognition of his commitment in applying and promoting high ethical business standards and best industry practices. Introductory Remarks and the Award presentation will be made by

The Award was initiated 4 years ago aiming to recognize a person or an organization for demonstrating the highest level of commitment to Business Ethics and Best Industry Practices. Previous Honorees were Dr. Nikos Tsakos, Mr. Efthimios Mitropoulos and Mr. Clay Maitland.

Regulatory & Market Developments -- New Challenges & Industry Response

Rising Stakeholder Expectations for the Shipping and Maritime Industry -- Human Rights & Corporate Responsibility

Anti-Corruption & Fair Trade Corporate Strategy for the Maritime Industry

ShipMedCare -- Caring for the Shipping Company's Most Valuable Asset

Crew Welfare, Training & Retention -- Managing The Human Element & Human Resources

Energy Efficiency & Environment -- Addressing New Regulatory Requirements & Market Challenges

"Eco Ships to Eco Shipping" -- Technological Innovation & Energy Efficiency

Managing the Challenge of Cost Effective Lubrication & Prolonging Engine Lifetime -- Technological Innovation & Energy Efficiency

Optimizing Technical Fleet Management -- Achieving Synergies, Efficiency & Cost Savings in a Challenging Market Environment

Ship Recycling -- Latest Regulatory & Market Developments & Sector Outlook

E-Shipping & The Digital Transformation of Shipping

Investing in Cyber Security -- Ensuring Operational Safety & Efficiency

Investing in Big Data & Technology -- Optimizing Costs & Boosting Efficiency

Best Industry Practices As A Corporate Culture & A Competitive Advantage -- Meeting & Exceeding Regulatory & Charterer Requirements

This Forum is addressed among others to Ship Managers, Shipowners, Ship Operators, Shipbrokers, Commercial and Investment Bankers, Charterers, Classification Societies, Commodity and Energy Traders, Environmental Maritime Organizations, Industry Associations, Government and Non-Governmental Organizations, Financial and Trade Media, Institutional Investors, P&I Executives, Lawyers and Insurers, Market Analysts and Consultants, Private Equity Firms and offshore industry entities.

-- Founded in 1995, Capital Link is a New York based investor relations, financial communication and advisory form with strategic focus on the maritime, commodities and energy sectors, MLPs, as well as Closed-End Funds and ETFs. In addition, Capital Link organizes ten investment conferences a year in the United States, Europe and China all of which are known for combining rich educational and informational content with unique marketing and networking opportunities. Capital Link is a member of the Baltic Exchange. Based in New York City, Capital Link has presence in London, Athens & Oslo.

Mrs. Olga Bornozi

Tel. +1 212 661 75 66

Email:



Mrs. Eleni Bej

Tel. +44 203 206 1320

Email:



Mrs. Maria Chercheletzi

Tel: +30 210 610 9800

Email:



230 Park Avenue

Suite 1536

New York, NY 10169

Tel.: (212) 661-7566



Email:





