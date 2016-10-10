The Ritz-Carlton, Tianjin Debuts Prestigious Executive Residences

The Ritz-Carlton, Tianjin Pairs World Class Service With Luxury Facilities in New Executive Residences

(firmenpresse) - TIANJIN, CHINA -- (Marketwired) -- 10/10/16 -- On September 28, debuted world-class luxury designer homes unlike anywhere else in the heart of Tianjin. Pairing exceptional facilities and design with the legendary service of The Ritz-Carlton, Tianjin, the 118 residences will rank among the most prestigious in Tianjin's historic former British Concession and Central Business District.

In a century-old landmark building adjacent to , the elegant residences beside the Hai River offer peerless convenience, just a stroll from Tianjin's main business and entertainment districts. Behind a grand façade, the style is equally impeccable, with interior design reflecting Tianjin's unique Chinese and European heritage by luxury hospitality designer Pierre-Yves Rochon.

The Executive Residences, which are full-serviced luxury apartments, feature a choice of single, double and triple luxurious homes with state-of-the-art designer fittings including centralized air purification, BOSCH kitchen appliances, international TV and high speed internet.

While sharing the hotel's complex and first class facilities, the residences have private, residents-only facilities, including a lobby, breakfast room, media room, kids room, library, gym, sauna and steam-whirlpool bath. In addition, distinguished services of The Ritz-Carlton, Tianjin Executive Residences include daily housekeeping, exclusive 24-hour concierge and various family activities, assuring an exceptionally comfortable and convenient 5-star lifestyle.

"The opening of The Ritz-Carlton Executive Residences, Tianjin in one of China's most strategically important cities reflects our desire to meet the growing demand for luxury experiences of international standard," said Hugo Montanari, General Manager of The Ritz-Carlton, Tianjin. "The Residences will accelerate our guest recognition in Tianjin for service commitment to creating memorable residential experiences that stay with guests for life."

The 277-room Ritz-Carlton, Tianjin, is located by the Haihe River, surrounded by 19th and 20th century architecture of the European nations that sought trade with China, reflecting the city's strategic importance that continues today. Located within the heart of the city's Central Business District, the hotel is 30 minutes from Tianjin Binhai International Airport and is adjacent to the city's historical and cultural landmarks. The Ritz-Carlton, Tianjin captures the essence of the city's deep history and cultural traditions while standing out as a landmark hotel in Tianjin. The hotel provides unparalleled service and facilities for discerning business and leisure travelers. Facilities include The Ritz-Carlton Club® Level, a 1,600-square-meter health club and spa, two specialty restaurants, FLAIR Bar and Restaurant, and state-of-the-art conference facilities including a spacious 1050-square-meter ballroom and a courtyard event venue.

The Ritz-Carlton Hotel Company, L.L.C., of Chevy Chase, Md., currently operates more than 90 hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and the Caribbean. More than 30 hotel and residential projects are under development around the globe. For more information or reservations, visit the company web site at or . The Ritz-Carlton Hotel Company, L.L.C. is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ: MAR).

