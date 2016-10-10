Reduxio System's Instant Data Backup and Recovery Reduces Dingley Press' Financial Risks While Growing Its Business

(firmenpresse) - SAN FRANCISCO, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 10/10/16 -- Dingley Press, one of the world's leading catalog printers and distributors, is growing its business by reducing its financial risks and improving operational efficiencies using storage solutions by Reduxio Systems and implementation partner Northern Data Solutions.

Based in Maine, Dingley Press specializes in high-quality catalog printing for companies and started out as L.L. Bean's in-house printing operation. Since then, Dingley Press has expanded operations with customers in more than 40 states nationwide. In order to meet weekly mailings deadlines to more than 15 million U.S. addresses, Dingley Press relies on its IT infrastructure to operate around the clock.

In the event of an outage during print production, every minute counts. Each hour is valued at hundreds of thousands of dollars. For this reason, Northern Data Solutions recommended the Reduxio HX550  multi-tier system with Reduxio's BackDating  in order to recover data instantaneously, limiting lost productivity from 30 minutes to as little as two minutes.

"The most critical part of Dingley's business is print production," said Dingley Press Systems Manager Michael Martell. "An outage can have a domino effect where a missed printing target can require a reschedule of the entire week's production processes from print through mailing. To meet business growth demands, we are optimizing our storage solutions, in order to reduce downtime while simultaneously managing our IT costs. Reduxio and Northern Data Solutions helped us vastly improve the performance and reliability of our existing solutions immediately, minimizing down time while limiting our potential financial losses and lost productivity."

The Reduxio HX550 multi-tier storage solution with BackDating is now the core storage solution for all Dingley Press's core IT applications.

Dingley's core industrial process and inventory controls, based on Microsoft SQL Server Database, are running on tens of VMware-based virtual servers. Using Reduxio, Dingley is able to improve server utilization and save on hardware costs while reducing the time it takes to get back online after an outage. Dingley's IT department is now able to improve productivity and devote more time to advancing strategic IT projects to improve business operations.

Dingley Press has more than 100 virtual desktops providing a centralized, consistent end-user experience using VMware Horizon View. This configuration expands Dingley's system capabilities with almost five times more data storage space using in-line, in-memory deduplication and compression.

"In partnering with Reduxio, Northern Data Solutions is advancing the next level storage solutions and data recovery," said Northern Data Solutions Chief Architect Greg Brunelle. "Data recovery used to take days. Now, with Reduxio's unique capabilities, it has been reduced to a few minutes. No other company is able to deliver the rapid data recovery that Reduxio delivers. Our joint customer, Dingley Press, has validated this quantum leap in speed of data recovery in their production environment on multiple occasions."

Reduxio Chief Marketing and Corporate Strategy Officer Mike Grandinetti added, "We love working with forward-looking, technical, value-added resellers like Northern Data Solutions, who are willing to recommend innovative data storage solutions to its customer base. Northern's confidence in our HX550 system delivers Dingley Press with an ideal solution."

In business since 1928, The Dingley Press provides high quality catalog printing, binding, co-mailing, and distribution services from its Lisbon, ME facility. As a full-service catalog printer, serving medium to long run catalog customers, Dingley brings value to its customers through its unique RIGHTSIZE catalog format and sophisticated in-house co-mailing and distribution services.

Reduxio's groundbreaking technology liberates companies' data no matter where it lives -- on disk, SSD or flash. The company's enterprise hybrid storage array gives customers the freedom to do with their data what they need to do, when they need to, safely, reliably and with blinding speed. Reduxio delivers all-flash performance at the cost of disk-based systems, providing the first-ever built-in data protection that allows to-the-second recovery without upfront administration. Reduxio is backed by Seagate Technology PLC (NASDAQ: STX), a world leader in storage solutions, Jerusalem Venture Partners (JVP), Carmel ventures and Intel. Learn more at and follow us on and .

A leading purveyor of integrated data storage design and services, Northern Data Solutions focuses on providing unique computing, data storage, and high performance solutions for customers throughout greater New England. With more than 20 years' experience working with large and small companies, our reputation mirrors our abilities. When it comes to keeping pace with today's server and storage needs, our team is the best.

