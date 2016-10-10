istec presents new POS-Line V2 series

The industrial monitors are characterized by robustness, high flexibility and a wide range of applications

(PresseBox) - Distec - leading German specialist for TFT flat screens and system solutions for industrial and multimedia applications, introduces the new POS-Line V2 series of industrial monitors from 15 to 24 inches. In the further development of the proven product family, Distec combines the latest technology with an attractive up-to-date design. "The new POS line monitors are the perfect solution for anyone looking for a rugged metal housing, reliability in operation, and a choice of controller and front options for different fields of application," explained Daniel Fichter, R & D Project Manager at Distec GmbH. "New features include the optimized aluminum housing with reduced weight and increased temperature range, simplified mounting for a more flexible installation without mounting brackets and PCAP-Touch technology for a 10 finger operation." Typical application areas of the POS-Line V2 range vary from industrial applications through point-of-sale to digital signage.

Optimized housing, simplified installation and increased temperature range

The new aluminum housing of the POS-Line V2 series impresses with a robust, high-quality powdered surface and reduces the total weight of the monitors compared to the previous version by approximately 50 percent. In addition, it can be used in ambient temperatures of up to 60°C and offers a front-end IP protection of up to IP65, thanks to the enclosed housing. Distec has also simplified installation: without any mounting angles, the new front options can be connected to the open frame devices, providing a fast and easy installation and an outstanding design. "No matter if users integrate our monitors into their machines, furniture or walls, or use them as desktop monitors, we offer the perfect solution with the options front plate, front bezel, rack mount or true-flat glass," adds Daniel Fichter. The monitors and front options can also be combined with an anti-glare safety glass or a touch sensor at any time.

10 fingers PCAP-Touch operation



For the POS line V2 series, Distec provides the latest PCAP touch technology, which detects 10 fingers at the same time. The high transparency of the touch sensors, in combination with the anti-reflective safety glass, leads to a first-class picture impression while offering a high degree of security.

Control with powerful controllers and long life cycles

For more than 20 years, Distec has developed its own TFT controllers and thus became independent from the often short life cycles of Asian controllers. With the video board PrismaMEDIA-ECO, Distec offers DisplayPort, HDMI or VGA interfaces. The Mediaplayer VideoPoster-III is an ideal solution for playing full HD videos or displaying images.

Powerful PC platforms complete the range of controllers for the new POS-Line V2 series. In the lower range of performance, Distec offers a modern and energy-saving Atom-Baytrail architecture with 4 CPU cores. Passive cooling, a wide operating voltage range and two LAN interfaces are essential features of the monitor. The high performance range offers the latest Core i5 / i7 CPUs. On request, Distec installs a Windows operating system ex-factory. All PC solutions have 4GB working memory and offer a fast and large 128GB mSATA hard drive memory space. A WLAN option enables wireless networking of the IQ solution.

The monitors of the new POS-Line V2 series will be available from October 2016 on.



Distec is a company of the Data Display Group (www.datadisplay-group.com), the worldwide operating specialist for TFT flat screen and system solutions for industrial, multimedia and digital signage applications. Located in Germering near Munich in Germany, the company designs, produces and sells innovative solutions and a full range components, displays and services. Data Display Group supplies innovative Green IT solutions based on their hardware platforms and their own software to control the TFTs of partners Samsung, Innolux, Kyocera, and Mitsubishi as well as selected panels from other manufacturers. These system solutions - from assemblies and kits up to finished OEM products - are developed in their own R&D centers in Germering (Germany) and Ronkonkoma (NY/USA). The range of services includes customized developments and adaptations, product finishing and assembly of monitoring systems as well as the production of finished products and a complete after-sales service with RMA, repair and technical support. Since 01/01/2016, Distec is a member of the Fortec Group with access to products, services, and expertise of a large high-tech company network, which makes a perfect complement to the product portfolio. More information can be found on the homepage: http://www.distec.de





Company information / Profile:

