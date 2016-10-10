Media Advisory: Minister Bains to Announce Funding for Multi-Partner Aerospace Research Project
ID: 499568
(firmenpresse) - OTTAWA, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 10/10/16 -- The Honourable Navdeep Bains, Minister of Innovation, Science and Economic Development, will be at the National Research Council of Canada's Aerospace Manufacturing Technology Centre, at the Universite de Montreal, to make an important funding announcement for aerospace research and innovation.
Contacts: Philip Proulx Press Secretary Office of the Minister of Innovation, Science and Economic Development 343-291-2500
Media Relations Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada 343-291-1777
