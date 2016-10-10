Panchor Residence Continues Expansion WITH New Project AT Seberang Perai Selatan

Panchor Residence included the construction of its new modern living residence in Penang, Malaysia.

(firmenpresse) - Penang, Malaysia - Panchor Residence is keeping on gaining noteworthy ground with the progressing development of its new advanced living residence. Arranged in the heart of Seberang Perai Selatan, Panchor Residence offers expansive perspectives over the city.



Outlined as a financially savvy, economical and ecologically proficient community for occupants, it does not shock anyone that Panchor Residence has been a tremendous accomplishment with buyers. The cutting edge living residence is settled on a peaceful and quiet area. The Spaciousness is guaranteed with 3 large rooms and brilliant open living spaces has been made. This new neighborhood presents experience of a friendly, excellent and assorted community for living. This standard of living is deliberately situated in the midst of different conveniences and services that the surrounding brings to the table.



"We are enchanted that progress at Seberang Perai Selatan is entering its next stage and this vision is turning into a reality," says Mr. Fang, the Director of Panchor Residence's. "The venture has received enormous assistance at metropolitan and commonplace level. Together we have worked determinedly for this driven project to come to achievement".



Mr. Fang additionally said that his organization is intending to give moderate properties in a zone which has languished high costs over many years. The residence of the site is relied upon to be finished by 2017.



This specific residence, which is among just a modest bunch of sales opportunities at Seberang Perai Selatan, is relied upon to be an motivation for further advancement and has helped the engineers to accomplish essential obstacles. The organization is expecting Panchor Residence at Seberang Perai Selatan to create out quickly. There are as of now various residences in the pipeline that they would like to launch soon.



About the Company:



One of the rising private housing developer in territory Penang, Malaysia, Panchor Residence Sdn Bhd is private limited organization, operating since March 2012. They trust that your home must be more than only a building.





For more information, please visit http://www.panchorresidence.com/



Media Contact:

Mr Fang, Owner

Company: Panchor Residence Sdn Bhd

Phone: +604-5399 919

Email: hello(at)panchorresidence.com

Website: http://www.panchorresidence.com/





More information:

http://www.panchorresidence.com



PressRelease by

Panchor Residence Sdn Bhd

Keywords (optional):Company information / Profile:

Date: 10/10/2016 - 16:17

Language: English

News-ID 499569

Character count: 2591

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: Panchor Residence Sdn Bhd



Meldungsart: Finanzinformation

Versandart: Veröffentlichung



Number of hits: 80



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease