Publicis Groupe: Instructions to connect to the 3rd quarter 2016 revenue webcast

(Thomson Reuters ONE) -
October 10, 2016
INVITATION
PUBLICIS GROUPE
Third Quarter 2016 Revenue
Date and Time:
Thursday, October 20, 2016 at 10:00am (Paris time - CET)
Maurice Lévy
Chairman & CEO
Jean-Michel Etienne
Executive Vice President & Group CFO
Conference Call:
Confirmation Code: 1378237
France: +33 (0)1 76 77 22 57
UK: +44 (0)20 3043 2024
USA: +1 719 325 2202
Webcast:
The audio conference and the slides of the presentation will be available online
on
Publicis Groupe's website and on the following link:
http://edge.media-server.com/m/p/5c75y5pz
The audio replay will be available for 1 month by dialing:
Replay Passcode: 1378237
France: +33 (0) 1 70 48 00 94
UK: +44 (0) 207 984 7568
USA: +1 719 457 0820
