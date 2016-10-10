Publicis Groupe: Instructions to connect to the 3rd quarter 2016 revenue webcast

(Thomson Reuters ONE) -





October 10, 2016



INVITATION





PUBLICIS GROUPE

Third Quarter 2016 Revenue



Date and Time:



Thursday, October 20, 2016 at 10:00am (Paris time - CET)



Maurice Lévy

Chairman & CEO



Jean-Michel Etienne

Executive Vice President & Group CFO



Conference Call:



Confirmation Code: 1378237



France: +33 (0)1 76 77 22 57

UK: +44 (0)20 3043 2024

USA: +1 719 325 2202



Webcast:

The audio conference and the slides of the presentation will be available online

on

Publicis Groupe's website and on the following link:



http://edge.media-server.com/m/p/5c75y5pz





The audio replay will be available for 1 month by dialing:



Replay Passcode: 1378237



France: +33 (0) 1 70 48 00 94

UK: +44 (0) 207 984 7568

USA: +1 719 457 0820







This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.



Source: Publicis Groupe via GlobeNewswire

















More information:

http://www.publicisgroupe.com



PressRelease by

Publicis Groupe

Company information / Profile:

Date: 10/10/2016 - 15:36

Language: English

News-ID 499571

Character count: 2096

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: Publicis Groupe

Stadt: Paris





Number of hits: 68



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease