Publicis Groupe: Instructions to connect to the 3rd quarter 2016 revenue webcast

(Thomson Reuters ONE) -


October 10, 2016

INVITATION


PUBLICIS GROUPE
Third Quarter 2016 Revenue

Date and Time:

Thursday, October 20, 2016 at 10:00am (Paris time - CET)

Maurice Lévy
Chairman & CEO

Jean-Michel Etienne
Executive Vice President & Group CFO

Conference Call:

Confirmation Code: 1378237

France: +33 (0)1 76 77 22 57
UK: +44 (0)20 3043 2024
USA: +1 719 325 2202

Webcast:
The audio conference and the slides of the presentation will be available online
on
Publicis Groupe's website and on the following link:

http://edge.media-server.com/m/p/5c75y5pz


The audio replay will be available for 1 month by dialing:

Replay Passcode: 1378237

France: +33 (0) 1 70 48 00 94
UK: +44 (0) 207 984 7568
USA: +1 719 457 0820



This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.

Source: Publicis Groupe via GlobeNewswire








http://www.publicisgroupe.com



Company information / Profile:

Date: 10/10/2016 - 15:36
Language: English
News-ID 499571
Character count: 2096
Kontakt-Informationen:
Firma: Publicis Groupe
Stadt: Paris


