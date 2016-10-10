Sodexo scores two key business wins in energy sector

Paris, October 10(th), 2016 -Sodexo, world Leader in Quality of Life services,

today announced it has expanded two significant contracts with oil & gas clients

Seadrill and Shell, confirming their confidence in Sodexo's deep sectoral

knowledge, strong offering, and long-term partnership approach. The Seadrill

contract spans 5 years with a total value of 200M?. The Shell contract

represents 135M? in annual revenue. Both expand Sodexo's global footprint in the

offshore and onshore oil & gas industry and across the value chain on all of our

clients' sites (upstream, midstream and downstream). These contract extensions

are driven by the company's commitment to safety and performance, a world-class

service culture, technical expertise and a holistic approach to Quality of Life.



Seadrill has been a client since 2008 and in that time Sodexo has expanded

operations from beginning in Norway, Asia and Africa and spreading to the

Americas, Brazil, Gulf of Mexico and the Middle East. Sodexo services over 90

percent of Seadrill's business in countries where the company operates. The

extension will reinforce job stability in local communities, with the creation

of more than 1,000 new jobs at the additional sites.



Lindsay Tocher, CEO, Sodexo Offshore & Marine Worldwide, said of the Seadrill

expansion: "Seadrill is a fantastic example of a client's willingness to allow

us to think outside the box to deliver solutions that are valuable to them. For

example, we have co-designed living quarters with them to ensure they provide

improved quality of life and safety to all users. We've expanded operations to



new geographies to help our client reduce the cost of downtime. Despite a

difficult market, we've been able to continue to deliver business continuity,

safety and operational efficiency all of which has led to this enlarged contract

scope."



Sodexo's Global Framework Agreement with Shell extends the current contract

period an additional 30 months, out to December 2020 with additional countries

and sites (Gabon, Argentina), as well as additional services added to scopes of

work in the Philippines and the United Kingdom. The current contract includes

installations in Europe, Africa, Latin America, Asia, and coming in Q4,

Australia. The expansion is the direct result of Sodexo's successful delivery of

a full package of services across a varied and dynamic global portfolio of

sites. Shell embraces Sodexo's concept of Quality of Life, making it a

cornerstone of Sodexo's service provision and a shared commitment.



Simon Seaton, CEO, Sodexo Onshore Energy Worldwide, said of the Shell expansion:

"I am extremely pleased to expand and extend our global relationship with

Shell. By focusing on health, safety, environmental and operational excellence

we have proven our capabilities to Shell and now perform a wide range of food

and facilities management services to them in a variety of operating

environments, from offshore to corporate offices to production facilities and

refineries. This is the template for how we will continue to innovate and push

the energy sector forward, partnering with our global strategic clients to

mitigate the impact of supressed oil prices and ensure continuity of service and

development of the local work force."



Sodexo's global Energy & Resources segment serves clients in the oil & gas,

mining and engineering & construction industries as well as other energy

sectors. The business offers more than 100 services to clients, including camp

design, construction and administration, light and technical maintenance,

security, waste management, food services, sport and culture activities,

wellness and motivational programs and more.







About Sodexo



Founded in 1966 by Pierre Bellon, Sodexo is the global leader in services that

improve Quality of Life, an essential factor in individual and organizational

performance. Operating in 80 countries, Sodexo serves 75 million consumers each

day through its unique combination of On-site Services, Benefits and Rewards

Services and Personal and Home Services. Through its more than 100 services,

Sodexo provides clients an integrated offering developed over 50 years of

experience: from foodservices, reception, maintenance and cleaning, to

facilities and equipment management; from Meal Pass, Gift Pass and Mobility Pass

benefits for employees to in-home assistance and concierge services. Sodexo's

success and performance are founded on its independence, its sustainable

business model and its ability to continuously develop and engage its 420,000

employees throughout the world.







Key figures (as of August 31, 2015)

19.8 billion euro consolidated revenues

420,000 employees

19(th) largest employer worldwide

80 countries

32,000 sites

75 million consumers served daily

15 billion euro in market capitalization (as of July 7, 2016)





Contacts



+-------------------------+-------------------------+

| Media | |

+-------------------------+-------------------------+

| Laura Schalk | Elsa Mélique |

| Tel: +33 1 57 75 85 69 | Tel : +33 1 57 75 80 21 |

| laura.schalk(at)sodexo.com | elsa.melique(at)sodexo.com |

+-------------------------+-------------------------+







