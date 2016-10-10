Sodexo scores two key business wins in energy sector:

(Thomson Reuters ONE) -
* Seadrill, leading offshore drilling contractor, extends service to 90 % of
global fleet
* Shell, leading oil and gas producer, extends current contract period and
adds new services and sites across five regions worldwide
Paris, October 10(th), 2016 -Sodexo, world Leader in Quality of Life services,
today announced it has expanded two significant contracts with oil & gas clients
Seadrill and Shell, confirming their confidence in Sodexo's deep sectoral
knowledge, strong offering, and long-term partnership approach. The Seadrill
contract spans 5 years with a total value of 200M?. The Shell contract
represents 135M? in annual revenue. Both expand Sodexo's global footprint in the
offshore and onshore oil & gas industry and across the value chain on all of our
clients' sites (upstream, midstream and downstream). These contract extensions
are driven by the company's commitment to safety and performance, a world-class
service culture, technical expertise and a holistic approach to Quality of Life.
Seadrill has been a client since 2008 and in that time Sodexo has expanded
operations from beginning in Norway, Asia and Africa and spreading to the
Americas, Brazil, Gulf of Mexico and the Middle East. Sodexo services over 90
percent of Seadrill's business in countries where the company operates. The
extension will reinforce job stability in local communities, with the creation
of more than 1,000 new jobs at the additional sites.
Lindsay Tocher, CEO, Sodexo Offshore & Marine Worldwide, said of the Seadrill
expansion: "Seadrill is a fantastic example of a client's willingness to allow
us to think outside the box to deliver solutions that are valuable to them. For
example, we have co-designed living quarters with them to ensure they provide
improved quality of life and safety to all users. We've expanded operations to
new geographies to help our client reduce the cost of downtime. Despite a
difficult market, we've been able to continue to deliver business continuity,
safety and operational efficiency all of which has led to this enlarged contract
scope."
Sodexo's Global Framework Agreement with Shell extends the current contract
period an additional 30 months, out to December 2020 with additional countries
and sites (Gabon, Argentina), as well as additional services added to scopes of
work in the Philippines and the United Kingdom. The current contract includes
installations in Europe, Africa, Latin America, Asia, and coming in Q4,
Australia. The expansion is the direct result of Sodexo's successful delivery of
a full package of services across a varied and dynamic global portfolio of
sites. Shell embraces Sodexo's concept of Quality of Life, making it a
cornerstone of Sodexo's service provision and a shared commitment.
Simon Seaton, CEO, Sodexo Onshore Energy Worldwide, said of the Shell expansion:
"I am extremely pleased to expand and extend our global relationship with
Shell. By focusing on health, safety, environmental and operational excellence
we have proven our capabilities to Shell and now perform a wide range of food
and facilities management services to them in a variety of operating
environments, from offshore to corporate offices to production facilities and
refineries. This is the template for how we will continue to innovate and push
the energy sector forward, partnering with our global strategic clients to
mitigate the impact of supressed oil prices and ensure continuity of service and
development of the local work force."
Sodexo's global Energy & Resources segment serves clients in the oil & gas,
mining and engineering & construction industries as well as other energy
sectors. The business offers more than 100 services to clients, including camp
design, construction and administration, light and technical maintenance,
security, waste management, food services, sport and culture activities,
wellness and motivational programs and more.
About Sodexo
Founded in 1966 by Pierre Bellon, Sodexo is the global leader in services that
improve Quality of Life, an essential factor in individual and organizational
performance. Operating in 80 countries, Sodexo serves 75 million consumers each
day through its unique combination of On-site Services, Benefits and Rewards
Services and Personal and Home Services. Through its more than 100 services,
Sodexo provides clients an integrated offering developed over 50 years of
experience: from foodservices, reception, maintenance and cleaning, to
facilities and equipment management; from Meal Pass, Gift Pass and Mobility Pass
benefits for employees to in-home assistance and concierge services. Sodexo's
success and performance are founded on its independence, its sustainable
business model and its ability to continuously develop and engage its 420,000
employees throughout the world.
Key figures (as of August 31, 2015)
19.8 billion euro consolidated revenues
420,000 employees
19(th) largest employer worldwide
80 countries
32,000 sites
75 million consumers served daily
15 billion euro in market capitalization (as of July 7, 2016)
Contacts
+-------------------------+-------------------------+
| Media | |
+-------------------------+-------------------------+
| Laura Schalk | Elsa Mélique |
| Tel: +33 1 57 75 85 69 | Tel : +33 1 57 75 80 21 |
| laura.schalk(at)sodexo.com | elsa.melique(at)sodexo.com |
+-------------------------+-------------------------+
Sodexo scores two key business wins in energy sector:
http://hugin.info/157633/R/2047971/765611.pdf
This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: Sodexo via GlobeNewswire
More information:
http://www.sodexo.com/en/
Date: 10/10/2016 - 15:08
Language: English
News-ID 499572
Character count: 6629
Kontakt-Informationen:
Firma: Sodexo
Stadt: Issy-les-Moulineaux
Number of hits: 66
Linking-Tips:
Direct Link to this PressRelease:
We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.
|Alle Mitglieder:
|54.836
|Registriert Heute:
|21
|Registriert Gestern:
|17
|Mitglied(er) online:
|2
|Gäste Online:
|224
Bitte registrieren Sie sich hier. Als angemeldeter Benutzer nutzen Sie den vollen Funktionsumfang dieser Seite.