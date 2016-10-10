Nokia joins the UK's pioneering programmable city initiative in Bristol

London UK - Nokia has joined the Bristol Is Open initiative, becoming the first

major telecoms vendor to participate in Bristol's unique living laboratory and

underlining its commitment to smart city solutions, an increasingly important

part our connected world.



Bristol Is Open (BIO) encompasses the entire city, effectively transforming it

into a dynamic test bed to explore how integrated technology solutions can

benefit citizens - from helping solve problems such as traffic congestion, air

pollution and assisted living for the elderly to trials of self-driving cars.

BIO is a joint venture between the University of Bristol and Bristol City

Council and it is funded by local and national government and the European

Union, along with academic research funding and financial backing from the

private sector.



Nokia was invited to join the project because of its track record in developing

solutions for smart, sustainable cities, and its long history of collaborative

research, including the Nokia-founded IoT Community for cross-industries

collaboration. Experts from across the company - including Nokia Bell Labs, who

already have a strong relationship with Bristol University, particularly in the

area of photonics - will provide consulting services to Bristol Is Open, while

Nokia's IP networking division will provide network and infrastructure support.

In addition, Nokia's application ecosystem program ngConnect will bring an

extensive range of additional applications, ideas and companies into the BIO

development program.



Small sensors, including the smartphones and, in the future, GPS devices of

willing citizens, will supply information about many aspects of city life,

including energy, air quality and traffic flows to the three new fast networks

in the centre of the city. The high-powered operating system developed by



Bristol University will dynamically host this machine-to-machine communication,

allowing the development of a wide range of applications that are linked to the

various sensors and actuators deployed across the city.



The BIO initiative was spurred by the continual need for sustainable growth,

taking into account an increased awareness of pollution and the City Council's

desire to offer an improved range of services to its citizens. The initiative

promotes smart city growth within the UK and across Europe as governments seek

to meet environmental targets.



Using agile infrastructure, through which it is possible to test applications

and demonstrate their sustainability, Nokia plans to use this exciting

opportunity to test a whole range of applications from Nokia Bell Labs'

innovations in video to environmental impact studies, healthcare and public

safety. The first Nokia project in BIO will focus on video analytics on the

city-wide CCTV system of over 1,700 cameras.



Barry French, Nokia's chief marketing officer, said "There is a great deal of

talk around smart cities, but there are not many places where talk has led to

action. This innovative program will show what can be achieved by bringing

together experts from various technology areas to deliver integrated solutions

that actually improve people's lives, a fundamental principle driving our

everyday work."



Barney Smith, CEO of BIO, said "We are delighted that Nokia has accepted our

invitation to join Bristol Is Open. Building on the excellent relationship we

already have with Nokia Bell Labs, the skills and experience that Nokia has will

enable us to take BIO to the next stage of its development: solving real world

problems for citizens and creating opportunity for all. Nokia brings a unique

set of capabilities for smart city solutions that, through our open programmable

city, are replicable and applicable in other cities."



Cormac Whelan, head of UK and Ireland at Nokia, said "This demonstrates the

applicability of Nokia's technology to the emerging smart cities market, which

is part of the continuing focus of our dedicated teams in Government, Enterprise

and Public Sector."



About Bristol Is Open

How cities work is changing. Bristol Is Open is a research infrastructure to

explore developments in software, hardware and telecom networks that enable more

interaction between people and places and more machine-to-machine

communication. The project uses a high performance software defined network as

the city operating system, then Internet of things platforms and big data

analytics feed an emerging number of smart city applications. This is giving

people more ability to interact, work and play with the city that they live in,

and will help cities address some of the biggest challenges of modern urban

life. http://www.bristolisopen.com/



About Nokia

Nokia is a global leader in the technologies that connect people and things.

Powered by the innovation of Nokia Bell Labs and Nokia Technologies, the company

is at the forefront of creating and licensing the technologies that are

increasingly at the heart of our connected lives.



With state-of-the-art software, hardware and services for any type of network,

Nokia is uniquely positioned to help communication service providers,

governments, and large enterprises deliver on the promise of 5G, the Cloud and

the Internet of Things. http://www.nokia.com









