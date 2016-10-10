Nokia joins the UK's pioneering programmable city initiative in Bristol

(Thomson Reuters ONE) -
London UK - Nokia has joined the Bristol Is Open initiative, becoming the first
major telecoms vendor to participate in Bristol's unique living laboratory and
underlining its commitment to smart city solutions, an increasingly important
part our connected world.
Bristol Is Open (BIO) encompasses the entire city, effectively transforming it
into a dynamic test bed to explore how integrated technology solutions can
benefit citizens - from helping solve problems such as traffic congestion, air
pollution and assisted living for the elderly to trials of self-driving cars.
BIO is a joint venture between the University of Bristol and Bristol City
Council and it is funded by local and national government and the European
Union, along with academic research funding and financial backing from the
private sector.
Nokia was invited to join the project because of its track record in developing
solutions for smart, sustainable cities, and its long history of collaborative
research, including the Nokia-founded IoT Community for cross-industries
collaboration. Experts from across the company - including Nokia Bell Labs, who
already have a strong relationship with Bristol University, particularly in the
area of photonics - will provide consulting services to Bristol Is Open, while
Nokia's IP networking division will provide network and infrastructure support.
In addition, Nokia's application ecosystem program ngConnect will bring an
extensive range of additional applications, ideas and companies into the BIO
development program.
Small sensors, including the smartphones and, in the future, GPS devices of
willing citizens, will supply information about many aspects of city life,
including energy, air quality and traffic flows to the three new fast networks
in the centre of the city. The high-powered operating system developed by
Bristol University will dynamically host this machine-to-machine communication,
allowing the development of a wide range of applications that are linked to the
various sensors and actuators deployed across the city.
The BIO initiative was spurred by the continual need for sustainable growth,
taking into account an increased awareness of pollution and the City Council's
desire to offer an improved range of services to its citizens. The initiative
promotes smart city growth within the UK and across Europe as governments seek
to meet environmental targets.
Using agile infrastructure, through which it is possible to test applications
and demonstrate their sustainability, Nokia plans to use this exciting
opportunity to test a whole range of applications from Nokia Bell Labs'
innovations in video to environmental impact studies, healthcare and public
safety. The first Nokia project in BIO will focus on video analytics on the
city-wide CCTV system of over 1,700 cameras.
Barry French, Nokia's chief marketing officer, said "There is a great deal of
talk around smart cities, but there are not many places where talk has led to
action. This innovative program will show what can be achieved by bringing
together experts from various technology areas to deliver integrated solutions
that actually improve people's lives, a fundamental principle driving our
everyday work."
Barney Smith, CEO of BIO, said "We are delighted that Nokia has accepted our
invitation to join Bristol Is Open. Building on the excellent relationship we
already have with Nokia Bell Labs, the skills and experience that Nokia has will
enable us to take BIO to the next stage of its development: solving real world
problems for citizens and creating opportunity for all. Nokia brings a unique
set of capabilities for smart city solutions that, through our open programmable
city, are replicable and applicable in other cities."
Cormac Whelan, head of UK and Ireland at Nokia, said "This demonstrates the
applicability of Nokia's technology to the emerging smart cities market, which
is part of the continuing focus of our dedicated teams in Government, Enterprise
and Public Sector."
About Bristol Is Open
How cities work is changing. Bristol Is Open is a research infrastructure to
explore developments in software, hardware and telecom networks that enable more
interaction between people and places and more machine-to-machine
communication. The project uses a high performance software defined network as
the city operating system, then Internet of things platforms and big data
analytics feed an emerging number of smart city applications. This is giving
people more ability to interact, work and play with the city that they live in,
and will help cities address some of the biggest challenges of modern urban
life. http://www.bristolisopen.com/
About Nokia
Nokia is a global leader in the technologies that connect people and things.
Powered by the innovation of Nokia Bell Labs and Nokia Technologies, the company
is at the forefront of creating and licensing the technologies that are
increasingly at the heart of our connected lives.
With state-of-the-art software, hardware and services for any type of network,
Nokia is uniquely positioned to help communication service providers,
governments, and large enterprises deliver on the promise of 5G, the Cloud and
the Internet of Things. http://www.nokia.com
