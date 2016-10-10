Kalmar prepares for future growth with new hires in the Americas region

(Thomson Reuters ONE) -







CARGOTEC CORPORATION, PRESS RELEASE, 10 OCTOBER 2016 AT 3 PM (EEST)



Kalmar, part of Cargotec, boosts its business in the Americas region with

appointing new members to its leadership team.



Erika Barbosa has been appointed Vice President, Sales and Services for Latin

America. She joins Kalmar from Caterpillar LATAM and has a long and

distinguished history in the heavy industry. Erika will be based in Panama, and

focus on supporting Kalmar operations in Mexico, Panama, Argentina, and Brazil.

Special focus will be put to Mexico, with Marco Nava joining Kalmar as the

Managing Director, Mexico. Marco joins Kalmar from Volvo Trucks.



To strengthen our presence in the industrial segments in Americas, Steve Cianci

has been appointed Vice President, Industrial Markets & Counter Balanced

Products. Steve joins Kalmar from UniCarrier, a division of Mitsubishi Heavy

Industries where he has demonstrated a track record of sustainable growth in his

20+ years in the industry as a sales, marketing, and services leader.



Göran Krave has been appointed Director, Services in the Americas region. He

will focus on taking the Kalmar Services business to the next level in the

region. Previously, Göran has been responsible for the business development in

Kalmar Americas.



Greg Hewitt, Executive Vice President, Americas commented: "I am thrilled to

welcome new colleagues in the team. With the right level of winning attitude and

the additional skill-sets acquired, we are all set to grow profitably and to win

more business."



Kalmar's headquarters for the Americas region is in Miami, Florida.The service

operations are located in Mexico, Panama, Argentina, and Brazil. Kalmar

manufactures terminal tractors in Ottawa, Kansas, and has a wide dealer network

within North and South America.



Kalmar is exhibiting at TOC Americas on 11-13 October 2016 in Cancun, Mexico.



Come and meet us at our stand D18 and join in our expert presentations at the

TECH TOC conference.



* On 12 October at 4 pm: Frank Kho, Vice President, Market Intelligence,

Strategy and Development will talk about the port automation and terminals

of tomorrow.

* On 13 October at 1 pm: Göran Krave will talk about the digitalisation of

ports and the data driven supply chain.



Further information for the press:



Greg Hewitt, Executive Vice President, Americas, Kalmar, tel. +1 865-599-0606



Maija Eklöf, Vice President, Marketing and Communications, Kalmar, tel.

+358 20 777 4096, maija.eklof(at)kalmarglobal.com







Kalmar offers the widest range of cargo handling solutions and services to

ports, terminals, distribution centres and to heavy industry. Kalmar is the

industry forerunner in terminal automation and in energy efficient container

handling, with one in four container movements around the globe being handled by

a Kalmar solution. Through its extensive product portfolio, global service

network and ability to enable a seamless integration of different terminal

processes, Kalmar improves the efficiency of every move. www.kalmarglobal.com



Kalmar is part of Cargotec. Cargotec's (Nasdaq Helsinki: CGCBV) sales in 2015

totalled approximately EUR 3.7 billion and it employs over 11,000 people.

www.cargotec.com









Image 3. Steve Cianci:

http://hugin.info/135578/R/2047907/765586.jpg



Image 1. Erika Barbosa:

http://hugin.info/135578/R/2047907/765584.jpg



Image 2. Marco Nava:

http://hugin.info/135578/R/2047907/765585.jpg



Image 4. Göran Krave:

http://hugin.info/135578/R/2047907/765587.JPG







This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.



Source: Cargotec Corporation via GlobeNewswire















More information:

http://www.cargotec.com



PressRelease by

Cargotec Corporation

Company information / Profile:

Date: 10/10/2016 - 14:00

Language: English

News-ID 499575

Character count: 4382

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: Cargotec Corporation

Stadt: Helsinki





Number of hits: 64



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease