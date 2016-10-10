Land Securities Group PLC: Director/PDMR Shareholding

(firmenpresse) - LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM -- (Marketwired) -- 10/10/16 -- Land Securities Group PLC (LSE: LAND) (OTC PINK: LSGOF)
LSE: LAND; OTC: LSGOF
The Company has today been notified that in respect of its first interim dividend for the 2016/17 financial year paid on 7 October 2016, Dame Alison Carnwath acquired the following Ordinary shares of 10p each in the Company ("Shares") through her participation in the Company's Dividend Reinvestment Plan ("DRIP"):
The Company confirms that the PDMR's notification obligations under the Market Abuse Regulations have been satisfied.
-
For further information, please contact:
Michael Arnaouti
Deputy Company Secretary
Tel: +44(0) 20 7024 5219
Date: 10/10/2016 - 14:27
Language: English
News-ID 499576
Character count: 0
Kontakt-Informationen:
Firma: Land Securities Group PLC
Stadt: LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM
Number of hits: 50
Linking-Tips:
Direct Link to this PressRelease:
We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.
|Alle Mitglieder:
|54.836
|Registriert Heute:
|21
|Registriert Gestern:
|17
|Mitglied(er) online:
|2
|Gäste Online:
|224
Bitte registrieren Sie sich hier. Als angemeldeter Benutzer nutzen Sie den vollen Funktionsumfang dieser Seite.