Outstanding connections

ODU presents its new ODU-MAC portfolio and an extensive range of solutions? at SPS IPC Drives 2016, hall 10, booth 330

(PresseBox) - ODU combines experience and expertise with forward-looking technologies: At SPS IPC Drives 2016, the specialist in electrical connector technology presents its advanced ODU-MAC portfolio including a new performance class. Thanks to a new structure, the ODU-MAC modular all-rounder now has three different product lines enabling a clear positioning. Now it?s even easier for ODU?s customers to find custom solutions based on the modular system. These innovations have arisen as a logical development of ODU?s product portfolio and in response to market and customer demand. Along with its hybrid rectangular connector, the technology company also offers a wide range of other high-class connector solutions. Whether chosen from the standard range or designed to meet particular customer or application specifications, whether circular connectors or single contacts ? ODU delivers customer-specific connectors for a variety of different industries. This includes the ODU MINI-SNAP, a self-locking circular connector for many application areas. Upon request, ODU is also able to provide the respective cable assembly. You'll find ODU at SPS IPC Drives 2016 in hall 10, booth 330.



ODU is one of the world?s leading suppliers of connector systems, employing some 1,650 people around the world. Aside from its company headquarters in Mühldorf am Inn (Germany), the ODU Group also has an international production and distribution network throughout Europe, North America and Asia. ODU covers all relevant areas of expertise and key technologies around design and development, machine tool and special machine construction, injection, stamping, turning, surface technology, assembly and cable assembly. The ODU group sells its products globally through an international distribution network including eight own foreign companies in Denmark, England, France, Italy, Sweden, the US, China and Japan, along with numerous worldwide sales partners. ODU connectors ensure the reliable transmission of power, signals, data and media in a variety of demanding applications: medical technology, military and security, eMobility, energy, industrial electronics, and measurement and testing.







