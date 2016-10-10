Enjoy Nutrition on a Mission

(firmenpresse) - MISSION, KS -- (Marketwired) -- 10/10/16 -- (Family Features) Next time you reach for a satisfying snack to curb your hunger, choose a treat that fills your stomach and your heart. Support causes that truly matter by choosing foods that make a difference for children around the world.

One smart pick is This Bar Saves Lives, a non-GMO, gluten-free and fair trade gourmet snack bar your taste buds and spirit will feel equally happy about eating.

Actor Ryan Devlin, co-founder and CEO, created the company after traveling to Africa on a humanitarian trip and seeing firsthand the tragedy of severe malnutrition in children throughout the region. He learned how this condition could be effectively combated by treating children with a course of emergency food aid. Right then and there, he decided to do something about it.

Upon returning to the states, Devlin, along with co-founders and fellow actors Todd Grinnell, Ravi Patel and Kristen Bell, created one of the most direct life-saving efforts in the marketplace. This Bar Saves Lives was built on a simple and impactful premise: "For every bar sold, we give life-saving food to a child in need. We eat together."

This year, the company surpassed the 1 million mark and has now sent more than 1.2 million life-saving food packets to children in need -- enough to help save more than 8,500 lives.

You can make nutrition your mission while helping kids in need with every bar you purchase. Flavors include Wild Blueberry Pistachio, Dark Chocolate Cherry & Sea Salt and Madagascar Vanilla Almond & Honey. They also offer a line of nut-free kids bars called This Kid Saves Lives, which come in Wild Berry and Chocolate Chip flavors.

This Bar Saves Lives snack bars can be found in select Target and Whole Foods Market locations nationwide, and in approximately 2,400 Starbucks locations throughout California. Or shop online at .

