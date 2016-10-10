REMINDER: MEDIA ALERT: Decoding Formal Club Hosted by Oski Technology to Be Held October 11

Synopsys-Sponsored Event to Feature Formal Talks From AMD, Qualcomm, Oski Technology

Oski Technology, the only dedicated formal verification service provider

will host the next meeting of the Decoding Formal Club, sponsored by Synopsys, featuring formal talks from AMD, Qualcomm and Oski Technology

Tuesday, October 11, beginning with lunch and networking at 11:30 a.m., with a full program running from 1 p.m. until 4 p.m.

Location: Parcel 104 at the Santa Clara Marriott in Santa Clara, Calif.

The program begins with a presentation from Ankit Saxena of Oski Technology titled, "Verifying Datapath for an AMD Processor," followed by "Mutation and Proof Core: Two Sides of the Same Coin" by Mandar Munishwar of Qualcomm. Vigyan Singhal of Oski Technology will offer a talk on "Formal Verification for Networking Blocks."

The Decoding Formal Club is a quarterly event for formal verification enthusiasts, pioneers and leaders who work to promote the sharing of ideas, advancement of formal technology and adoption of formal sign-off.

More information about can be found at:

Oski Technology is a formal verification services company with expertise in deploying formal verification on complex, digital designs. Oski Technology has developed a unique Formal Sign-off Methodology and Oski Abstraction Models to solve challenging capacity problems with formal verification. Its formal methods bring a higher level of productivity than traditional simulation and formal verification approaches. Oski Technology, headquartered in Mountain View, Calif., with a design center in India, has built a team of the world's foremost experts in formal verification.

Formal Sign-off Methodology is a trademark of Oski Technology, Inc. All trademarks and registered trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

Oski Technology

