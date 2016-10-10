Teles Properties Presents 'The 7 Superpowers of Elite Luxury Real Estate Agents'

Teles Experts Share Valuable Industry Insights at Exclusive Agent Event

(firmenpresse) - BEVERLY HILLS, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 10/10/16 -- -- one of the fastest growing luxury residential real estate firms in Southern California -- is pleased to announce that its co-president, Sharran Srivatsaa, will present on "The 7 Superpowers of Elite Luxury Real Estate Agents" at Inman's Luxury Connect conference on October 19 and 20 at the Beverly Hills Hotel, an event that brings together 600 of the most notable names in luxury.

"Events like Luxury Connect help agents and brokers stay ahead of the curve, so I take my role as a speaker seriously, knowing guests really benefit from my insight," says Srivatsaa. "I am looking forward to presenting, and plan to leave everyone with valuable takeaways and an understanding of how even the most elite agents can refine their best qualities."

According to Srivatsaa, agent superpowers are those qualities in both the mindset and the mechanics that take agents from average to awesome. As an advisor to a diverse group of the top 53 real estate teams in the country, Srivatsaa has found that the number one superpower is the psychology of the team leader and particularly their "singularity of focus." He believes these superpowers can be acquired, developed and perfected.

"Developing superpowers related to mindset can have an exponential impact on our business and our lives," says Teles Co-President Peter Hernandez. "And because sharing knowledge, tips and trade secrets among outstanding and powerful individuals in our industry is something that has helped Teles tremendously over the years, we are tremendously delighted that Sharran can pay it forward."

In honor of the Luxury Connect event, Teles will be hosting a reception party the night before, October 19 from 6-8 p.m., at , one of its most impressive properties in Beverly Hills listed by agent Jana Bezdek. During the reception, attendees will enjoy appetizers and drinks and have the opportunity to tour the incredible property, with complimentary valet parking at the property and shuttles to and from the Beverly Hills Hotel. Attendance to the reception is by invitation only and only available to registered attendees of Luxury Connect. RSVP is required and guests are not permitted.

For more information on Inman's Luxury Connect, visit . For more information regarding Teles Properties, please visit . With media inquiries, please contact Leslie Licano at 949.733.8679 ext. 101 or .

Teles Properties is a luxury real estate firm in California, ranked and recognized for four consecutive years by the prestigious Inc. 500|5000 list of the fastest growing private companies in America. Leading with intelligence, the brand brings together the state's most elite and successful agents and provides them with an unparalleled technology platform to simplify and elevate every aspect of a real estate transaction. Headquartered in Beverly Hills with strategic offices located in California's most prestigious markets -- from Carmel to Coronado -- Teles is renowned for its profound local market experience as well as a comprehensive global division that links international investors to properties in the U.S. and around the globe. For more information, go to .

