Lollipuff Adds New Authentication Tool for Buyers/Sellers of Designer Offerings

Lollipuff Is the Only Retail Site to Credibly Authenticate Pre-Owned Designer Items so People Can Buy/Sell Them Anywhere

(firmenpresse) - SAN JOSE, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 10/10/16 -- , the only online auction site that pre-screens items to guarantee the authenticity of high-end, pre-owned designer offerings, announced today a brand new authentication tool for buyers and sellers. Now anyone can get an item, such as a luxury designer bag, dress, pair of shoes, or jewelry, authenticated so they can sell it anywhere or rest assured they are purchasing a legitimate item.

Lollipuff has long established itself in the authentication market, with a process that is a unique combination of human brand experts and proprietary technology. Unlike sites like eBay, there are no counterfeits on Lollipuff. Buyers have always been assured that the goods they are purchasing on Lollipuff are authentic, backed by a 100 percent money-back guarantee.

Now for between $25- $50, consumers can have a pre-owned luxury item authenticated, and receive an online certification with a unique, shareable URL link that they can post with their item on a site like eBay. For eBay sellers, this pays for itself rather quickly, as they are much more likely to attract buyers when they are able to prove their high end item is legitimate and not a counterfeit.

For buyers, this is a unique opportunity to take photos of an item they find at a pawn shop or consignment store, or share photos from an online site and find out if the designer good is authentic before they make the investment.

No other retail site is able to provide this service and has such a long history in the authentication market. Lollipuff's CEO Fei Deyle is a well-known online authenticator who was an expert in this space before starting auction site Lollipuff.

Deyle comments, "Our users who know our expertise in authentication have been asking for a feature like this. We either find sellers who need to reassure buyers on sites like eBay that their item is indeed legitimate or buyers who want to make sure they don't get scammed on an expensive purchase. We're excited to bring our authentication process to a wider group of women and men who love to buy and sell pre-owned designer goods."

Alexandrina Morosan is a frequent buyer on Lollipuff and comments, "Lollipuff authentication services helped me tremendously to make the right purchase in a short timely manner and also informed me about the provenance and the rarity of some other items I submitted for authentication. This service is crucial for a buyer like me because the market is flooded with extremely good replicas, and Lollipuff gives you that piece of mind when you have doubts."

Headquartered in San Jose, is the only online auction site for pre-owned designer goods that uses proprietary authentication technology to pre-screen every item sold. No other site offers Lollipuff's combination of low listing fees with authenticity guarantees. Backed by Y Combinator, Lollipuff is headed by CEO Fei Deyle, a well-known online authenticator who has established herself as one of the leading experts in this field. Lollipuff currently sells exclusive Herve Leger, Chanel, Christian Louboutin, Balenciaga, Alexander McQueen, Louis Vuitton, Azzedine Alaia, Celine, Charlotte Olympia, Christian Dior, Giuseppe Zanotti, Hermes, Manolo Blahnik, Prada, Roland Mouret, Valentino, Smythe, Saint Laurent and Jimmy Choo designer goods. Visit .

Image Available:

Kerry Metzdorf



Big Swing Communications



+1 978-463-2575





More information:

http://www2.marketwire.com/mw/frame_mw?attachid=3065174



PressRelease by

Lollipuff

Keywords (optional):Company information / Profile:

Date: 10/10/2016 - 15:00

Language: English

News-ID 499585

Character count: 0

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: Lollipuff

Stadt: SAN JOSE, CA





Number of hits: 48



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease