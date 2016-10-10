New USB 3.0 Industrial and Single-board Camera Series

Available in board-level and housed form factors, the 27 camera series features a compact and robust industrial design and Aptina CMOS sensors

(PresseBox) - 16 - The Imaging Source, international manufacturer of machine vision cameras and software for industrial imaging, has just announced the introduction of a newly developed series of industrial and single-board cameras featuring Aptina CMOS sensors.

Available in board-level and housed form factors, the 27 camera series features a compact and robust industrial design with C/CS mount and is available with a USB 3.0 interface in monochrome and color. The 5 and 10 megapixel CMOS cameras come equipped with the Aptina MT9P006 and MT9J003 sensors respectively and are distinguished by their compact design (starting at 30 x 30 x 10 mm) and impressive image quality as well as their excellent price-performance ratio. Even under poor lighting conditions, these cameras deliver excellent images.

As additional features, a free 1- and 2D barcode SDK as well as software for on-screen measurement and image acquisition are also included.

Comprehensive software support for Windows and Linux leaves nothing to be desired: Both programmers and end-users immediately feel at home. Getting started with the cameras takes only a matter of minutes and integrating them into existing applications takes only a few lines of code. All cameras are shipped with drivers for LabView, HALCON, MERLIC, VisionPro, DirectX, Twain, and NeuroCheck. All camera parameters and settings can be set via the shipped software. End-user applications, an SDK consisting of .NET and ActiveX components and a C++ class library for W7/8, Vista and XP, and drivers for third party software are included with the cameras. In addition to this, powerful automatic modes ensure optimal image quality even under varying lighting conditions.

The cameras are shipped with: Driver for Windows XP, Vista, W7/8, and the SDK IC Imaging Control 3.2 (.NET and C++ library) and IC Capture. IC Capture is a powerful end-user software to set all camera parameters and to display and save single images and image sequences.





The Imaging Source is a multinational enterprise with branches in the US, Taiwan and Germany. Established in 1990, The Imaging Source is one of the leading manufacturers of imaging products for scientific, industrial and medical applications. The industrial cameras, converters and frame grabbers manufactured by The Imaging Source are highly robust and are designed to run maintenance-free for years in many applications: machine vision, AOI (automated optical inspection), visual inspection, factory automation, quality control, medical, life science, and microscopy, and amateur astronomy.





Company information / Profile:

The Imaging Source is a multinational enterprise with branches in the US, Taiwan and Germany. Established in 1990, The Imaging Source is one of the leading manufacturers of imaging products for scientific, industrial and medical applications. The industrial cameras, converters and frame grabbers manufactured by The Imaging Source are highly robust and are designed to run maintenance-free for years in many applications: machine vision, AOI (automated optical inspection), visual inspection, factory automation, quality control, medical, life science, and microscopy, and amateur astronomy.





PressRelease by

The Imaging Source, LLC

Date: 10/10/2016 - 16:57

Language: English

News-ID 499587

Character count: 2813

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: The Imaging Source, LLC

Stadt: Charlotte





Number of hits: 24



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease