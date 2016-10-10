Is the Cost of Baby Essentials Wiping Parents Out?

(firmenpresse) - MISSION, KS -- (Marketwired) -- 10/10/16 -- (Family Features) Prioritizing a baby's needs over their own and a willingness to spend more on diapers than date night is commonplace among today's parents, according to a survey conducted by national retailer ALDI. Parents spare no expense giving their child the best, even if that means spending $200-plus a month on diapers and formula. The findings reveal a need for more affordable baby essentials that don't sacrifice quality for price. The first baby line from ALDI, Little Journey, includes high-quality, affordable baby products like diapers, wipes and organic puree pouches. For more information and parenting tips, visit .

