Kaseya Releases Automation Exchange; Harnesses Community Expertise to Enhance Productivity

Community developed resources drive automation and efficiency for MSPs and SMBs; Extends Kaseyas open, integrated platform strategy



(firmenpresse) - Community developed resources drive automation and efficiency for MSPs and SMBs; Extends Kaseyas open, integrated platform strategy



LONDON, UK  10th October 2016  Kaseya®, the leading provider of complete IT management solutions for Managed Service Providers (MSPs) and small to mid-sized businesses (SMBs), today announced Automation Exchange, its community-sourced, online, open market for sharing, buying and selling agent procedures, scripts, monitoring sets, reports, templates and other types of system and network automation. With more than 700 contributors and thousands of downloads per week, Automation Exchange taps into the strong, collective knowledge and expertise of Kaseyas community to further the companys commitment to openness, interoperability and vendor neutrality.



Kaseya Automation Exchange delivers community-driven, self-service content that allows its customers to leverage robust automation capabilities to increase productivity. With more time available as the result of increased efficiencies, MSPs and SMBs are free to focus on servicing their own customers to grow and accelerate their business.



Automation is essential to our success and our ability to scale, said Brian Tirado, support team manager, Occidental Technical Group. The challenge has always been the lack of time, resource or simply the know-how to build it. With Automation Exchange, we can not only share our own automation scripts that work for us, but also take advantage of scripts created by other members of this open ecosystem. Automation Exchange is an invaluable resource that enables us to better serve our customers.



Key features of Kaseya Automation Exchange include:



Content reviews: Users can rate scripts, engage in online discussions, and contact developers directly to provide feedback to enhance and improve future iterations.

A wish list: Users can request code or scripts they want to see developed by Kaseya or the community.



Free and paid listings: Developers have the choice to share their content at no cost to the community, or monetise their products.



Whereas competitors rely on vendor-lock in to maintain their customer relationships, Kaseya promotes openness and interoperability. Automation Exchange further supports this goal by providing a platform where users can create and share content for the mutual benefit of the community.



MSPs and SMBs need more automation out of their IT systems management products, said Mike Puglia, chief product officer, Kaseya. Automation Exchange combines Kaseyas experience with the power of our community to become the industry standard location for IT professionals to share systems and network automation.



To join Kaseyas community of thousands of customers to share resources and automate your IT business, please visit: https://automationexchange.kaseya.com/.





More information:

http://www.realwire.com/releases/Kaseya-Releases-Automation-Exchange-Harnesses-Community-Expertise



PressRelease by

RealWire

Keywords (optional):Company information / Profile:

Date: 10/10/2016 - 18:33

Language: English

News-ID 499590

Character count: 3117

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: RealWire

Ansprechpartner: Leah Wood

Stadt: Lincoln

Telefon: 01522883640



Meldungsart: bitte

Versandart: Veröffentlichung

Freigabedatum: 10/10/2016



Number of hits: 74



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease