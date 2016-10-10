VGambling Inc. Files 10K Annual Report; Moves Forward With Casino Offer, Investment Banking and Investor Relations

(firmenpresse) - ST. MARY'S, ANTIGUA -- (Marketwired) -- 10/10/16 -- VGambling Inc. (OTCQB: GMBL) (or the "Company"), a next generation online gambling company specifically focused on eSports, has recently filed its 10K Annual Report for the year ending June 30, 2016 with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission.

10K Highlights:

The Company has made an offer to purchase the Grand Princess Casino in Antigua. The 3-story, 62,000 sq ft Grand Princess Casino will not be operated as a traditional casino. Rather, it will host more than 1,500 spectators as they watch live major eSports events on the main floor while the events are broadcast globally on multiple video streaming platforms, as well as, provide up to 200 visitors with the opportunity to participate in video game tournaments on the second floor, all under the eSports Coliseum brand.

The Company has engaged California based Monarch Bay Securities, LLC as the Company's exclusive placement agent for one or more offerings of the Company's securities

The Company has retained the services of AGORACOM Investor Relations () to provide online investor relations services.

"The last year has been exciting and productive, and we will continue to execute our business plan with the goal of becoming a leader in the eSports wagering sector," said Grant Johnson, CEO of VGambling. "We are especially excited about moving forward with the acquisition of the Grand Princess Casino in Antigua and executing our plan to convert it into the largest dedicated eSports facility in the world, ideally positioned in Caribbean to attract eSports enthusiasts from around the world."

For more information on VGambling, please .

VGambling Inc. is a next generation online gambling company specifically focused on eSports. VGambling intends to offer wagering on eSports events on a fully licensed, regulated and secured platform to the global eSports audience, excluding the United States. In addition, VGambling intends to offer users from around the world the ability to participate in multi-player video games tournaments online for cash prizes. VGambling is led by a team of industry and technical experts from the online gambling and video game industries, e-Sports, marketing, legal and financial professionals. The Company maintains offices in St. Mary's, Antigua and Barbuda. VGambling is currently developing several play money websites and their real money wagering website. VGambling common stock is listed on the OTCQB under the symbol GMBL. For more information, please see

Contact:



Grant Johnson

Chief Executive Officer

Tel. +1-905-580-2978





More information:

http://www.Vgambling.net



PressRelease by

VGambling Inc.

Keywords (optional):Company information / Profile:

Date: 10/10/2016 - 16:41

Language: English

News-ID 499593

Character count: 0

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: VGambling Inc.

Stadt: ST. MARY'S, ANTIGUA





Number of hits: 61



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease