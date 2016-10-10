InformationWeek Names DigitalOcean a Top Cloud Vendor to Watch

(firmenpresse) - NEW YORK, NY -- (Marketwired) -- 10/10/16 -- DigitalOcean, the cloud for developers, today announced that it was named one of 25 cloud vendors to watch by InformationWeek las month: . Also last month, DigitalOcean was named to the first-ever Forbes 2016 Cloud 100, the definitive list of the world's top-tier private companies leading the cloud technology revolution.

InformationWeek Editor at Large Charles Babcock said: "Cloud services are firmly established in the fabric of IT staff operations as necessary and growing ingredients of enterprise computing. No matter your business model or industry vertical, chances are that you've already made strides into the cloud and are looking at additional resources."

DigitalOcean, known for its "developer first" mentality, was founded in 2011 with the mission to simplify the complexities of infrastructure by offering one simple and robust platform for developers to easily launch and scale their applications. DigitalOcean has become the second largest and fastest growing cloud computing platform in the total number of public facing apps and websites, according to Netcraft. More than 750,000 registered customers have launched more than 20 million Droplets combined on DigitalOcean, nearly doubling from 10 million six months ago. The company is now investing heavily in advancing its cloud to further support growing teams and larger applications in production.

"It's an honor to be recognized as a top cloud vendor to watch by InformationWeek," said Ben Uretsky, Co-Founder and CEO of DigitalOcean. "At DigitalOcean, we're laser focused on reducing the friction to launch and scale applications so that developers can spend less time managing their infrastructure and more time focused on product development."

Founded in 2011, DigitalOcean is a cloud platform that is simplifying the complexities of infrastructure for software developers. DigitalOcean has become the second largest and fastest growing cloud computing platform in the total number of public facing apps and websites, according to Netcraft.com. The company has raised $123 million in funding from Andreessen Horowitz, Access Industries, IA Ventures, CrunchFund, and Techstars. The company is headquartered in New York City with data center regions throughout the world. For more information, simply visit or follow (at)digitalocean.

