Wawa Announces "Fall Free for All" Wawa Rewards Giveaway Wawa Rewards Program Members to Receive Millions of Freebies and Surprises!

(firmenpresse) - WAWA, PA -- (Marketwired) -- 10/10/16 -- Wawa Inc. today announced the launch of its promotion, making connecting with Wawa through its mobile app and Wawa Rewards program more rewarding than ever! The promotion will include and surprises distributed to Wawa Rewards members. This record number of giveaways is the largest in the history of the Wawa Rewards program and will more than double the total number of giveaways distributed since the beginning of 2016. All Wawa Rewards members with a registered gift card will receive something free every week, for nine weeks, from Oct. 10 through Dec. 12.

The "Free for All" promotion schedule includes the following:

All Wawa Rewards members will receive a free Wawa favorite each week, including a Free 16 oz. Handcrafted Latte, a Free Shorti Hoagie and a Free Sizzli, starting Oct. 10.

Every Friday during November, Wawa Rewards members can enjoy one free coffee.

From Dec. 1 - Dec. 12, for 12 days Wawa Rewards members can enjoy free treats and special offers.

"It's a great time to be a Wawa Rewards member or to become one," said Carol Jensen, Chief Marketing Officer for Wawa. "Our Rewards program lets us connect with our customers while offering a more convenient way to pay for purchases and earn rewards. And now, with our fall promotion, we are delighted to say thank you to Wawa Rewards members in a big way with the largest giveaway in the history of our program."

In addition to these great giveaways, Wawa Rewards members can use the Wawa app to:

with a registered gift card.

and find directions to the nearest Wawa.

and get real-time fuel prices at Wawa fuel stores.

and plan a meal and find out nutritional content.

The Wawa mobile app which features the Wawa Rewards program is available free through the App Store for Apple devices and through Google Play for Android devices. Register a Wawa gift card to earn Wawa Rewards and check your balance. Reload your card anytime. Free Xfinity Wi-Fi in all Wawa stores now makes using the app and paying in-stores even easier and faster.

Wawa Rewards launched in January of 2015, and all of Wawa's more than 730 stores accept mobile payments through the Wawa mobile app, enabling customers to make in-store purchases with more convenience than ever before, using a registered Wawa gift card from their smartphones. Since January of 2016, more than 4 million rewards have been distributed.

New Rewards members are eligible for the promotion immediately. All users have to do is download the Wawa App and add a gift card. It's as simple as:

Signing up for Wawa Rewards via the Wawa Mobile App or WawaRewards.com.

Adding a Wawa gift card to a Wawa Rewards account through the app or WawaRewards.com. Customers will receive a reward just for adding the first card -- and become eligible for the promotion.

For more information on Wawa Rewards or the promotion, visit .

