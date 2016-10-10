SADA Systems Named Service Partner for Workplace, by Facebook

As a Launch Partner, the Enterprise Solutions Provider Brings a Decade of Experience Helping Companies Deploy Microsoft and Google Cloud and Productivity Technologies

(firmenpresse) - LOS ANGELES, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 10/10/16 -- , a leading technology consulting firm transforming organizations through innovative cloud-based solutions, announces that it has been selected as one of the few launch partners providing services for Workplace, by Facebook, a new business service unveiled today by Facebook Inc. in London. The Workplace Partner Program is a group of technology and professional services organizations who will work with Facebook to bring Workplace to even more businesses across the globe. SADA will offer enterprise consulting services in policy and governance, administration, configuration, training and user-adoption programs to companies signing up for Workplace.

Workplace is the social platform people already know, adapted for internal communications. It's separate from employees' personal Facebook accounts, and includes easy ways for people to communicate and share ideas at work. Companies can subscribe to Workplace on a per-seat active-use basis. Employees can use News Feed to stay updated on company announcements, join groups to collaborate, share photos and videos, create events, send messages and instant chats, and get notifications about topics important to them.

SADA Systems, a Microsoft and Google Cloud premier partner, has won multiple partner awards for its work implementing and customizing cloud-based applications, including Office 365 and G Suite. SADA simplifies organizational change by helping to manage the end user's migration experience through training and implementing change management best practices. The company also has significant experience migrating customers to major cloud platforms such as Microsoft Azure and Google Cloud Platform. SADA was also a launch partner for Google Apps in 2007.

"Customization and change management are two of the top benefits we bring to customers seeking new cloud-based business models," says Tony Safoian, President and CEO of SADA Systems. "Helping customers implement Workplace is an exciting opportunity to enable better collaboration, using a social platform that is familiar to everyone. We plan to help customers implement this new service without organizational headaches and maximum productivity through user adoption programs, bringing about transformational value for their teams."

SADA Systems, Inc. is a privately-held global leader in providing business and technology consulting services that transform organizations through cloud-based solutions. As a Facebook Workplace Service Partner, a Google Cloud Premier Partner and a Microsoft National Solutions Provider, SADA Systems has gained global accolades as an exceptional service provider with proven expertise in enterprise consulting, cloud platform migration, custom application development, managed services, user adoption and change management. Recognized on the Inc. 5000 America's Fastest Growing Private Companies for nine years, CRN's MSP Elite 150, Inc.'s Top 50 Workplaces and the 2015 Best Places to Work in Los Angeles, SADA prides itself on continuous innovation, strong partnerships and exceptional customer service. To learn more, visit: .

