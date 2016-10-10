Dynamic Dental Holds Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony for New Facility

(firmenpresse) - MANSFIELD, MA -- (Marketwired) -- 10/10/16 -- Dynamic Dental, , and the Tri-Town Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon-cutting ceremony to celebrate the opening of Dynamic Dental's new Mansfield, Massachusetts, facility. Bigger, more modern, and technology enabled, the new office, which now includes an in-house orthodontics team, will better serve patients as the innovative family and multi-specialty dental practice.

Patient comfort is a top priority for Dynamic Dental's team of modern dental professionals, and this high-tech facility will help ensure our clients receive the most advanced dental care possible. The new, all-digital office is fully paperless and has been outfitted the latest advancements in dental technology.

"We're excited for this new facility to open to the general public," says Dr. Edita Outericka, DMD of Dynamic Dental, and co-author of "A Cup of Coffee With My Dentist: 10 of America's Leading Dentists Share Their Stories, Experiences and Insights on Dentistry," an Amazon.com bestseller. "Through the use of state-of-the-art technology, we help our patients understand the importance of good overall dental health and proper dental hygiene."

"Cutting edge is an understatement, Dynamic Dental's new space is over the top amazing. State of the Art yet exudes comfort, I felt like jumping in the chair to get my teeth examined," said Kara Griffin, executive director of the Tri-Town Chamber of Commerce.

Services provided by Dynamic Dental include, teeth whitening, teeth cleanings, crowns, dentures, implants, veneers, invisalign, sealants, fillings, root canals, bridges, TMJ treatment, laser dentistry, digital X-rays, orthodontia, , general and family dental care and more.

By embracing modern technology and equipment -- high tech tools and high tech thinking -- Dynamic Dental has proven time and again that it is committed to providing the highest quality care and is at the ready to help patients achieve beautiful smiles.

"As our practice continues to expand, this new facility was needed to keep up with modern technological advances and our growing patient base," explains Outericka, who has been featured as an expert source in many publications including Boston Magazine, SheKnows, eHow, Univision, Yahoo, Furthermore by Equinox, AskMen and ADVANCE Healthcare Network.

Dr. Edita Outericka, dental director at Dynamic Dental, strives for perfection and works tirelessly to educate patients on good overall dental health and proper dental hygiene. She is an expert in her field and has served as a source for dental-related topics in various publications, including Boston Magazine, SheKnows, eHow, Univision, Yahoo, Furthermore by Equinox, AskMen, ADVANCE Healthcare Network, and more. She is also co-author of an Amazon best-seller, "A Cup of Coffee with My Dentist: 10 of America's Leading Dentists Share Their Stories, Experiences and Insights on Dentistry."

is a general, family and multi-specialty dental practice in Mansfield, MA servicing Mansfield, Foxboro, Norton, Plainville, Attleboro, Easton and many other communities. Equipped with a fully paperless, digital office and the latest advancements in we provide the highest quality dental care for you and your family. Dynamic Dental's clinical team is comprised of general dentists and dental specialists making it a full service general, cosmetic and multi-specialty dental office.

