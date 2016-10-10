Tv-Domains - the Domains for Streaming Media

(PresseBox) - ICANN accredited Registar Secura is announcing today, that the company will offer bundles of streaming media and .tv-domains (http://tv-domains.tv and https://www.domainregistry.de/tv.html).

There are providers, which are offering webspace for streaming media. There

are registrars, which are registering tv-domains. But that's new: Secura, an

IcANN accredited registrar, is offering both in

combination (http://tv-domains.tv and https://www.domainregistry.de/tv.html).

Anyone, who is connected with tv or audiovisual medias, should secure its own

tv-domain - because the offer is then self-explaining by the suffix

"tv".The .tv-domain is appropiate for tv-channel and tv-serials, but not only.

Webcams, video on demand, all kind of audiovisual medias at the web should be

connected with tv, as interested consumers try to find such offers by typing a

keyword+tv into the browser.

A free forwarding to an existing website is included in Secura's offer to

register tv-domains.

The tv-domains are "trendy". They arise the associations of television,media,

modernity. The Top Level Domain .tv is managed -like .com and .net- by

Verisign and has by this de facto the status of an international domain. This

development was favored by the fact, that .tv is used as synonym for

television and also for many websites with web tv and media stream

experiments.

Internet users from around the globe are adopting .tv as their Web address of

choice. .tv works exactly like a .com or .net address, but allows you to brand

you or your company using the most recognized and used two-letter symbol in



the world: tv.

Here are just a few reasons why .tv is for you:

A name at .tv is a simple domain name that everyone will remember. A name

at .tv rises your site above the clutter. A name at .tv is a valuable domain

name. Take .tv as name for your podcast, as only .tv fits to podcasts.

With .tv you take your brand and online presence to the next level. With .tv

you stand out from your competitors. With .tv you get more traffic to your

site, as everybody looks for television and audiovisuell offers at first

at .tv.

With registration of .tv you protect your brand. You need .tv, if have flash

or streaming media on your site. You need .tv, if you have an interactive

product that needs a separate identity.

Hans-Peter Oswald

http://www.domainregistry.de/tv-domain.html

http://www.domainregistry.de/tv-domains.html





