LVMH: 5% ORGANIC REVENUE GROWTH IN THE FIRST NINE MONTHS OF 2016

Paris, 10 October 2016





LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton, the world's leading luxury products group,

recorded a 4% increase in revenue, reaching ?26.3 billion, for the first nine

months of 2016. Organic revenue grew 5% compared to the same period in 2015.



With organic revenue growth of 6%, the third quarter saw an acceleration

compared to the first half of the year. Asia, excluding Japan, showed a

significant improvement during the quarter. The United States remains well

positioned, as does Europe, with the exception of France which continues to feel

the impact of a decline in the number of tourists.



Revenue by business group:



+-------------------------------+-------------+-------------+-----------------+

|In million euros |9 months 2016|9 months 2015| Change 2016 / |

| | | | 2015 |

| | | | First 9 months |

| | | | Reported |

| | | | Organic* |

+-------------------------------+-------------+-------------+-----+-----------+

|Wines & Spirits | 3 281| 3 129|+ 5 %| + 7 %|

+-------------------------------+-------------+-------------+-----+-----------+

|Fashion & Leather Goods | 8 991| 8 872|+ 1 %| + 2 %|

+-------------------------------+-------------+-------------+-----+-----------+

|Perfumes & Cosmetics | 3 578| 3 371|+ 6 %| + 8 %|

+-------------------------------+-------------+-------------+-----+-----------+

|Watches & Jewelry | 2 486| 2 404|+ 3 %| + 4 %|



+-------------------------------+-------------+-------------+-----+-----------+

|Selective Retailing | 8 283| 7 878|+ 5 %| + 6 %|

+-------------------------------+-------------+-------------+-----+-----------+

|Other activities & eliminations| (293)| (366)| ns| ns|

+-------------------------------+-------------+-------------+-----+-----------+

|Total | 26 326| 25 288|+ 4 %| + 5 %|

+-------------------------------+-------------+-------------+-----+-----------+

* With comparable structure and constant exchange rates.





The Wines & Spirits business group recorded organic revenue growth of 7% in the

first nine months of 2016. Champagne volumes grew 3% over the period, with a

particularly strong performance in prestige cuvées. Hennessy cognac saw its

volumes increase by 9%. The United States continued to enjoy strong growth and

China showed improved momentum during the period, following the destocking of

distributors in 2015. Other spirits, Glenmorangie and Belvedere continued their

development.



The Fashion & Leather Goods business group recorded organic revenue growth of

2% for the first nine months of 2016 with an acceleration in the third quarter.

Louis Vuitton maintained strong momentum and ventured into a new territory with

the launch of the Louis Vuitton perfumes. The seven fragrances, created by

Master Perfumer Jacques Cavallier Belletrud, have made a very promising start.

The new Horizon luggage, conceived by Marc Newson, was also among the major

innovations of the last quarter. Fendi generated significant revenue growth.

Loro Piana inaugurated a flagship store in Paris on Avenue Montaigne. Céline,

Loewe and Kenzo experienced good growth. Marc Jacobs continued the repositioning

of its collections. An agreement was announced for the sale of the Donna Karan

business. LVMH announced the acquisition of a majority stake in the German

Maison, Rimowa, global leader in high quality luggage. The transaction, subject

to the approval of the competition authorities, is due to be completed in

January 2017.



The Perfumes & Cosmetics business group recorded organic revenue growth of 8%

for the first nine months of 2016, outperforming the market. Parfums Christian

Dior continued its strong performance, gaining market share in all countries.

The continued momentum of its iconic fragrances, the great success of Sauvage

and its latest innovations in the makeup segment were the main drivers of the

growth of the brand. Guerlain successfully expanded its perfume brand, La Petite

Robe Noire, into the world of makeup, a segment in which Givenchy saw strong

growth. Supported by a bold marketing campaign, the launch of the new perfume

Kenzo World, was a success. Benefit, Make Up For Ever, Fresh and Kat Von D all

delivered excellent performance.



The Watches & Jewelry business group recorded organic revenue growth of 4% for

the first nine months of 2016. Bvlgari continued to gain market share and showed

major creative momentum by enriching its iconic product lines, notably with the

recent launch of Serpenti Seduttori. TAG Heuer made great progress in a

difficult market, benefiting particularly from the success of its new

collections and its smartwatch. Hublot continued the development of its iconic

lines, Classic Fusion and Big Bang. Chaumet furthered its progress, driven by

the success of its Joséphine and Lien collections.



The Selective Retailing business group recorded organic revenue growth of 6% for

the first nine months of 2016. Sephora continued to gain market share in all its

markets and recorded double-digit revenue growth. Online sales rapidly increased

in all regions and Sephora continued its store opening program. DFS navigated a

difficult tourist environment in Asia, particularly in Macao and Hong Kong.

After Cambodia in the first half, DFS opened in September a new T Galleria in

Europe, in Venice, thus expanding its presence in major tourist destinations.



Outlook

In an uncertain geopolitical and currency environment, LVMH will continue its

strategy focused on innovation and targeted geographic expansion in the most

promising markets. LVMH will rely on the power of its brands and the talent of

its teams to further extend its global leadership in the luxury market in 2016.



During the quarter and to-date, no events or changes have occurred which could

significantly modify the Group's financial structure.



Regulated information related to this press release and presentation is

available on our internet site www.lvmh.com







ANNEX



LVMH - Revenue by business group and by quarter







2016 Revenue (Euro millions)

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Fashion Watches Other

FY 2016 Wines & & Perfumes & & Selective activities & Total

Spirits Leather Cosmetics Jewelry Retailing eliminations

Goods

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

First 1 033 2 965 1 213 774 2 747 (112) 8 620

Quarter



Second 1 023 2 920 1 124 835 2 733 (67) 8 568

Quarter

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Total

First 2 056 5 885 2 337 1 609 5 480 (179) 17 188

Half

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Third 1 225 3 106 1 241 877 2 803 (114) 9 138

Quarter

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Nine 3 281 8 991 3 578 2 486 8 283 (293) 26 326

months

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------





2016 Revenue (Organic growth versus same period of 2015)

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Fashion Watches Other

FY 2016 Wines & & Perfumes & & Selective activities & Total

Spirits Leather Cosmetics Jewelry Retailing eliminations

Goods

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

First +6% 0% +9% +7% +4% - +3%

Quarter



Second +13% +1% +6% +2% +7% - +4%

Quarter

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Total

First +9% 0% +8% +4% +5% - +4%

Half

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Third + 4% +5% +10% +2% +8% - +6%

Quarter

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Nine +7% +2% +8% +4% +6% - +5%

months

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------







2015 Revenue (Euro millions)

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Fashion Watches Other

FY 2015 Wines & & Perfumes & & Selective activities & Total

Spirits Leather Cosmetics* Jewelry Retailing* eliminations

Goods

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

First 992 2 975 1 129 723 2 648 (144) 8 323

Quarter



Second 938 2 958 1 099 829 2 627 (67) 8 384

Quarter

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Total

First 1 930 5 933 2 228 1 552 5 275 (211) 16 707

Half

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Third 1 199 2 939 1 143 852 2 603 (155) 8 581

Quarter

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Nine 3 129 8 872 3 371 2 404 7 878 (366) 25 288

months

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

* reclassification of the cosmetics business Kendo from Selective Retailing to

Perfumes & Cosmetics.





LVMH

LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton is represented in Wines and Spirits by a

portfolio of brands that includes Moët & Chandon, Dom Pérignon, Veuve Clicquot

Ponsardin, Krug, Ruinart, Mercier, Château d'Yquem, Domaine du Clos des

Lambrays, Château Cheval Blanc, Hennessy, Glenmorangie, Ardbeg, Wenjun,

Belvedere, Chandon, Cloudy Bay, Terrazas de los Andes, Cheval des Andes, Cape

Mentelle, Newton, Bodega Numanthia and Ao Yun-Shangri-La. Its Fashion and

Leather Goods division includes Louis Vuitton, Céline, Loewe, Kenzo, Givenchy,

Thomas Pink, Fendi, Emilio Pucci, Donna Karan, Marc Jacobs, Berluti, Nicholas

Kirkwood and Loro Piana. LVMH is present in the Perfumes and Cosmetics sector

with Parfums Christian Dior, Guerlain, Parfums Givenchy, Parfums Kenzo, Perfumes

Loewe as well as other promising cosmetic companies (BeneFit Cosmetics, Make Up

For Ever, Acqua di Parma and Fresh). LVMH is also active in selective retailing

as well as in other activities through DFS, Sephora, Le Bon Marché, La

Samaritaine, Royal Van Lent and Cheval Blanc hotels. LVMH's Watches and Jewelry

division comprises Bulgari, TAG Heuer, Chaumet, Dior Watches, Zenith, Fred,

Hublot and De Beers Diamond Jewellers Ltd, a joint venture created with the

world's leading diamond group.



"Certain information included in this release is forward looking and is subject

to important risks and uncertainties and factors beyond our control or ability

to predict, that could cause actual results to differ materially from those

anticipated, projected or implied. It only reflects our views as of the date of

this presentation. No undue reliance should therefore be based on any such

information, it being also agreed that we undertake no commitment to amend or

update it after the date hereof."





