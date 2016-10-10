LVMH: 5% ORGANIC REVENUE GROWTH IN THE FIRST NINE MONTHS OF 2016

(Thomson Reuters ONE) -
Paris, 10 October 2016
LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton, the world's leading luxury products group,
recorded a 4% increase in revenue, reaching ?26.3 billion, for the first nine
months of 2016. Organic revenue grew 5% compared to the same period in 2015.
With organic revenue growth of 6%, the third quarter saw an acceleration
compared to the first half of the year. Asia, excluding Japan, showed a
significant improvement during the quarter. The United States remains well
positioned, as does Europe, with the exception of France which continues to feel
the impact of a decline in the number of tourists.
Revenue by business group:
+-------------------------------+-------------+-------------+-----------------+
|In million euros |9 months 2016|9 months 2015| Change 2016 / |
| | | | 2015 |
| | | | First 9 months |
| | | | Reported |
| | | | Organic* |
+-------------------------------+-------------+-------------+-----+-----------+
|Wines & Spirits | 3 281| 3 129|+ 5 %| + 7 %|
+-------------------------------+-------------+-------------+-----+-----------+
|Fashion & Leather Goods | 8 991| 8 872|+ 1 %| + 2 %|
+-------------------------------+-------------+-------------+-----+-----------+
|Perfumes & Cosmetics | 3 578| 3 371|+ 6 %| + 8 %|
+-------------------------------+-------------+-------------+-----+-----------+
|Watches & Jewelry | 2 486| 2 404|+ 3 %| + 4 %|
+-------------------------------+-------------+-------------+-----+-----------+
|Selective Retailing | 8 283| 7 878|+ 5 %| + 6 %|
+-------------------------------+-------------+-------------+-----+-----------+
|Other activities & eliminations| (293)| (366)| ns| ns|
+-------------------------------+-------------+-------------+-----+-----------+
|Total | 26 326| 25 288|+ 4 %| + 5 %|
+-------------------------------+-------------+-------------+-----+-----------+
* With comparable structure and constant exchange rates.
The Wines & Spirits business group recorded organic revenue growth of 7% in the
first nine months of 2016. Champagne volumes grew 3% over the period, with a
particularly strong performance in prestige cuvées. Hennessy cognac saw its
volumes increase by 9%. The United States continued to enjoy strong growth and
China showed improved momentum during the period, following the destocking of
distributors in 2015. Other spirits, Glenmorangie and Belvedere continued their
development.
The Fashion & Leather Goods business group recorded organic revenue growth of
2% for the first nine months of 2016 with an acceleration in the third quarter.
Louis Vuitton maintained strong momentum and ventured into a new territory with
the launch of the Louis Vuitton perfumes. The seven fragrances, created by
Master Perfumer Jacques Cavallier Belletrud, have made a very promising start.
The new Horizon luggage, conceived by Marc Newson, was also among the major
innovations of the last quarter. Fendi generated significant revenue growth.
Loro Piana inaugurated a flagship store in Paris on Avenue Montaigne. Céline,
Loewe and Kenzo experienced good growth. Marc Jacobs continued the repositioning
of its collections. An agreement was announced for the sale of the Donna Karan
business. LVMH announced the acquisition of a majority stake in the German
Maison, Rimowa, global leader in high quality luggage. The transaction, subject
to the approval of the competition authorities, is due to be completed in
January 2017.
The Perfumes & Cosmetics business group recorded organic revenue growth of 8%
for the first nine months of 2016, outperforming the market. Parfums Christian
Dior continued its strong performance, gaining market share in all countries.
The continued momentum of its iconic fragrances, the great success of Sauvage
and its latest innovations in the makeup segment were the main drivers of the
growth of the brand. Guerlain successfully expanded its perfume brand, La Petite
Robe Noire, into the world of makeup, a segment in which Givenchy saw strong
growth. Supported by a bold marketing campaign, the launch of the new perfume
Kenzo World, was a success. Benefit, Make Up For Ever, Fresh and Kat Von D all
delivered excellent performance.
The Watches & Jewelry business group recorded organic revenue growth of 4% for
the first nine months of 2016. Bvlgari continued to gain market share and showed
major creative momentum by enriching its iconic product lines, notably with the
recent launch of Serpenti Seduttori. TAG Heuer made great progress in a
difficult market, benefiting particularly from the success of its new
collections and its smartwatch. Hublot continued the development of its iconic
lines, Classic Fusion and Big Bang. Chaumet furthered its progress, driven by
the success of its Joséphine and Lien collections.
The Selective Retailing business group recorded organic revenue growth of 6% for
the first nine months of 2016. Sephora continued to gain market share in all its
markets and recorded double-digit revenue growth. Online sales rapidly increased
in all regions and Sephora continued its store opening program. DFS navigated a
difficult tourist environment in Asia, particularly in Macao and Hong Kong.
After Cambodia in the first half, DFS opened in September a new T Galleria in
Europe, in Venice, thus expanding its presence in major tourist destinations.
Outlook
In an uncertain geopolitical and currency environment, LVMH will continue its
strategy focused on innovation and targeted geographic expansion in the most
promising markets. LVMH will rely on the power of its brands and the talent of
its teams to further extend its global leadership in the luxury market in 2016.
During the quarter and to-date, no events or changes have occurred which could
significantly modify the Group's financial structure.
Regulated information related to this press release and presentation is
available on our internet site www.lvmh.com
ANNEX
LVMH - Revenue by business group and by quarter
2016 Revenue (Euro millions)
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Fashion Watches Other
FY 2016 Wines & & Perfumes & & Selective activities & Total
Spirits Leather Cosmetics Jewelry Retailing eliminations
Goods
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
First 1 033 2 965 1 213 774 2 747 (112) 8 620
Quarter
Second 1 023 2 920 1 124 835 2 733 (67) 8 568
Quarter
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Total
First 2 056 5 885 2 337 1 609 5 480 (179) 17 188
Half
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Third 1 225 3 106 1 241 877 2 803 (114) 9 138
Quarter
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Nine 3 281 8 991 3 578 2 486 8 283 (293) 26 326
months
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
2016 Revenue (Organic growth versus same period of 2015)
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Fashion Watches Other
FY 2016 Wines & & Perfumes & & Selective activities & Total
Spirits Leather Cosmetics Jewelry Retailing eliminations
Goods
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
First +6% 0% +9% +7% +4% - +3%
Quarter
Second +13% +1% +6% +2% +7% - +4%
Quarter
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Total
First +9% 0% +8% +4% +5% - +4%
Half
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Third + 4% +5% +10% +2% +8% - +6%
Quarter
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Nine +7% +2% +8% +4% +6% - +5%
months
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
2015 Revenue (Euro millions)
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Fashion Watches Other
FY 2015 Wines & & Perfumes & & Selective activities & Total
Spirits Leather Cosmetics* Jewelry Retailing* eliminations
Goods
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
First 992 2 975 1 129 723 2 648 (144) 8 323
Quarter
Second 938 2 958 1 099 829 2 627 (67) 8 384
Quarter
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Total
First 1 930 5 933 2 228 1 552 5 275 (211) 16 707
Half
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Third 1 199 2 939 1 143 852 2 603 (155) 8 581
Quarter
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Nine 3 129 8 872 3 371 2 404 7 878 (366) 25 288
months
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
* reclassification of the cosmetics business Kendo from Selective Retailing to
Perfumes & Cosmetics.
LVMH
LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton is represented in Wines and Spirits by a
portfolio of brands that includes Moët & Chandon, Dom Pérignon, Veuve Clicquot
Ponsardin, Krug, Ruinart, Mercier, Château d'Yquem, Domaine du Clos des
Lambrays, Château Cheval Blanc, Hennessy, Glenmorangie, Ardbeg, Wenjun,
Belvedere, Chandon, Cloudy Bay, Terrazas de los Andes, Cheval des Andes, Cape
Mentelle, Newton, Bodega Numanthia and Ao Yun-Shangri-La. Its Fashion and
Leather Goods division includes Louis Vuitton, Céline, Loewe, Kenzo, Givenchy,
Thomas Pink, Fendi, Emilio Pucci, Donna Karan, Marc Jacobs, Berluti, Nicholas
Kirkwood and Loro Piana. LVMH is present in the Perfumes and Cosmetics sector
with Parfums Christian Dior, Guerlain, Parfums Givenchy, Parfums Kenzo, Perfumes
Loewe as well as other promising cosmetic companies (BeneFit Cosmetics, Make Up
For Ever, Acqua di Parma and Fresh). LVMH is also active in selective retailing
as well as in other activities through DFS, Sephora, Le Bon Marché, La
Samaritaine, Royal Van Lent and Cheval Blanc hotels. LVMH's Watches and Jewelry
division comprises Bulgari, TAG Heuer, Chaumet, Dior Watches, Zenith, Fred,
Hublot and De Beers Diamond Jewellers Ltd, a joint venture created with the
world's leading diamond group.
"Certain information included in this release is forward looking and is subject
to important risks and uncertainties and factors beyond our control or ability
to predict, that could cause actual results to differ materially from those
anticipated, projected or implied. It only reflects our views as of the date of
this presentation. No undue reliance should therefore be based on any such
information, it being also agreed that we undertake no commitment to amend or
update it after the date hereof."
Contacts:
Analysts and investors: Chris Hollis + 33 1.4413.2122
LVMH
Media:
France : Michel Calzaroni/Olivier Labesse/ + 33 1.4070.1189
Sonia Fellmann/Hugues Schmitt
DGM Conseil
UK: Hugh Morrison / Charlotte McMullen +44 7921.881.800
Montfort Communications
Italy: Michele Calcaterra/ Matteo Steinbach +39 02 6249991
SEC and Partners
US: James Fingeroth/Molly Morse/ +1 212.521.4800
Anntal Silver
Kekst & Company
PDF version:
http://hugin.info/143740/R/2048025/765656.pdf
This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: LVMH via GlobeNewswire
More information:
http://www.lvmh.com/
Date: 10/10/2016 - 18:01
Language: English
News-ID 499601
Character count: 14883
Kontakt-Informationen:
Firma: LVMH
Stadt: Paris
Number of hits: 74
Linking-Tips:
Direct Link to this PressRelease:
We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.
|Alle Mitglieder:
|54.839
|Registriert Heute:
|24
|Registriert Gestern:
|17
|Mitglied(er) online:
|1
|Gäste Online:
|163
Bitte registrieren Sie sich hier. Als angemeldeter Benutzer nutzen Sie den vollen Funktionsumfang dieser Seite.