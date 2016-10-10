Euronet Worldwide Acquires UK-based ATM Network, YourCash

Adds 5,000 ATMs across the U.K, Netherlands, Belgium and Ireland



LEAWOOD, Kan., Oct. 10, 2016 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Euronet Worldwide, Inc.

(NASDAQ:EEFT), a leading global electronic payments provider, today announced it

has completed the acquisition of U.K.-based ATM operator, YourCash Europe

Limited. The acquisition includes approximately 5,000 ATMs across the U.K.,

Netherlands, Belgium and Ireland.



With the addition of YourCash, the combined businesses will operate independent

ATM networks in 21 European countries. YourCash provides Euronet with additional

experience and resources in key Western European markets and a greater access to

retailers - particularly in the U.K. and Netherlands. YourCash will benefit from

Euronet's leading ATM processing capabilities, large-scale operational

expertise, additional capital for ATM deployments, as well as a best-in-class

technology platform which will enable more value-added products on their ATMs

and diversify the value propositions to their merchant and bank partners.



"YourCash has a management team that shares our vision of bringing financial

convenience to customers, and has a proven track record of delivering strong

growth in new and existing markets," said Nikos Fountas, Euronet's Executive

Vice President and Chief Executive Officer - EFT Europe. "This is a great

opportunity to leverage the benefits that each organization brings to the

partnership in order to expand Euronet's ATM coverage across Europe, create

additional value for all of our customers, accelerate revenue growth and achieve

market synergies across the businesses."



Jenny Campbell, CEO and principal shareholder of YourCash said, "We are excited

to join the Euronet family. After years of excellent organic growth and

expansion into new markets, we are excited to be able to leverage Euronet's

global scale, value added product portfolio, technology, industry expertise and



financial strength to further expand our business."



YourCash generated approximately £29.0 million in 2015 revenues and is expected

to be accretive to Euronet's Adjusted Cash Earnings per Share by approximately

$0.07 - $0.08 in the first full year of operations.



Not including the ATMs of YourCash, Euronet operates nearly 26,000 ATMs across

50 countries and provides services to approximately 185,000 ATMs around the

world. For more information visit www.euronetworldwide.com.



About YourCash Europe Limited



YourCash Europe is a fully independent business operating approximately 5,000

cash machines across the UK, Netherlands, Belgium and Ireland and are dedicated

to offering people easy access to their cash via Link and Visa/MasterCard

compliant ATMs.



Milton Keynes-based YourCash processes millions of transactions every year

whilst dispensing billions of GBP and Euros to consumers via their European ATM

estate. With well-established cash machine estates in the UK, Netherlands and

Belgium, YourCash successfully launched their ATM proposition in the Republic of

Ireland in 2016.



About Euronet Worldwide, Inc.



Euronet Worldwide is an industry leader in processing secure electronic

financial transactions. The Company offers payment and transaction processing

solutions to financial institutions, retailers, service providers and individual

consumers. These services include comprehensive ATM, POS and card outsourcing

services, card issuing and merchant acquiring services, software solutions,

cash-based and online-initiated consumer-to-consumer and business-to-business

money transfer services, and electronic distribution of prepaid mobile phone

time and other prepaid products.



Euronet's global payment network is extensive - including 25,912 ATMs,

approximately 143,000 EFT POS terminals and a growing portfolio of outsourced

debit and credit card services which are under management in 50 countries; card

software solutions; a prepaid processing network of approximately 657,000 POS

terminals at approximately 303,000 retailer locations in 34 countries; and a

global money transfer network of approximately 316,000 locations serving 150

countries. With corporate headquarters in Leawood, Kansas, USA, and 58 worldwide

offices, Euronet serves clients in approximately 165 countries. For more

information, please visit the Company's website at www.euronetworldwide.com.



Forward-Looking Statements in this Press Release



Any statements contained in this press release that concern Euronet or its

management's intentions, expectations, or predictions of future performance,

including those relating to YourCash, are forward-looking statements. Euronet's

actual results may vary materially from those anticipated in such forward-

looking statements as a result of a number of factors, including: Euronet's

ability to successfully integrate YourCash after the closing; YourCash's ability

to maintain its growth rates; conditions in world financial markets and general

economic conditions, including economic conditions in specific countries or

regions; technological developments affecting the market for Euronet's and

YourCash's products and services; the ability of Euronet and YourCash to

successfully introduce new products and services; foreign currency exchange rate

fluctuations; and changes in laws and regulations affecting Euronet's and

YourCash's business. These risks and other risks are described in Euronet's

filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our Annual Report

on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Current Reports on Form 8-K.

Copies of these filings may be obtained via the SEC's Edgar website or by

contacting Euronet or the SEC. Any forward-looking statements made in this press

release speak only as of the date of this press release. Euronet does not intend

to update these forward-looking statements and undertakes no duty to any person

to provide any such update under any circumstances. Euronet regularly posts

important information to the investor relations section of its website.



For further information regarding this release, please contact:



Euronet Worldwide, Inc.

Stephanie Taylor

staylor(at)euronetworldwide.com

