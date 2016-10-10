Thomson Reuters and AIM Software Strengthen Collaboration to Streamline Client Experience

(Thomson Reuters ONE) -
Improved Adapter Brings Configurable DataScope Pricing and Data Solution to AIM
Clients
LONDON / VIENNA, 10 October, 2016 -- Thomson Reuters and AIM Software announced
today the release of an upgraded and fully standardized adapter that allows buy-
side firms to connect DataScope Select pricing and reference data with AIM
Software's enterprise data management (EDM) platform, GAIN. The innovative
solution allows investment managers, asset managers and asset servicing firms
who use GAIN software to integrate Thomson Reuters pricing (including evaluated
fixed income), reference data, and analytics with GAIN's data management
platform.
The jointly developed adapter is integrated as an optional component of GAIN,
AIM Software's flagship product. Clients order this interface directly from AIM
Software and contract with Thomson Reuters for the DataScope Select pricing and
data necessary to meet their portfolio management and compliance needs.
With the improved adapter, GAIN users can choose preconfigured data fields from
DataScope Select, and then define, set and change their own rules and schedules,
as well as monitor the status of all data requests in the system. The Thomson
Reuters solution covers static data and prices for multiple instrument types,
and handles end-of-day updates as well as intra-day requests, such as ad hoc
instrument opening requests. The adapter now also integrates with Thomson
Reuters web-service interface.
"Our solution pairs the universe of Thomson Reuters DataScope Select pricing and
reference data with AIM's innovative GAIN software applications. This enhanced
service reinforces our commitment to providing the very latest pricing and
reference content to help power investment decisions, further enabling
centralized control and management of all client data flows throughout an
organization," said Marion Leslie, managing director of Thomson Reuters
Regulatory, Pricing and Reference Services. "As financial institutions seek
increasingly to optimize operational efficiencies, the need for timely, reliable
and transparent information has become ever more important. By integrating our
DataScope Select analytics and regulatory content into AIM Software's GAIN
platform, users can leverage an extended data set enterprise-wide that helps
them comply with regulatory obligations such as Portfolio Compliance, Solvency
II, Global Shareholder Disclosure and Legal Entity Data."
"Our clients must focus both on efficiency and also on innovation to find new
sources of growth. Classical approaches to data management with toolkits and
platforms are not always the right answer anymore to address these needs. Data
management needs to be put into context and cannot be seen as an independent
function to achieve efficiency and cost reduction. It is about end-to-end
processes, and data content - not just data feeds. In a complex world, you can
only capture this through collaboration and partnership" said Josef Sommeregger,
managing director and chief commercial officer at AIM Software.
"AIM's mission is to be the facilitator and the platform organizing this capture
of different know-how around these processes - from the source to the use of the
data," said Sommerregger. "Thomson Reuters brings impressive know-how around the
data, along with effective solutions around the needs of our clients. This fully
standardized adapter marks a milestone in our collaboration. We will continue to
work together on thought leadership, involving their experts in our client
engagement model, and jointly create further functional packages that benefit
all our clients."
The special adapter offers GAIN users a far broader range of integrated data
sets (e.g. bonds, equities, FX rates, funds, futures and options and reference
data, issuer data, legal entity data, corporate actions and regulatory data) via
the DataScope Select evaluated pricing and reference delivery platform, covering
over 2.5 million fixed income securities, derivatives, and bank loans. Moreover,
customers can monitor these requests and filter them by status.
DataScope Select is a strategic data delivery platform featuring a full cross-
asset offering along with intelligently linked data including corporate actions,
reference data, legal entity data, end-of-day / intra-day pricing and evaluated
pricing services. For more information, visit
http://financial.thomsonreuters.com/en/products/infrastructure/financial-data-
feeds/datascope-data-analytics-platform/datascope-select-data-delivery.html .
AIM Software is the fastest growing provider of EDM solutions to the financial
services industry. It serves over 100 investment managers, asset managers,
private banks, custodian, asset servicing, and insurance companies in 16
countries with a suite of best-in-class applications, GAIN. AIM Software is the
only vendor to offer a living suite of packaged business applications combined
with a modern data management platform - GAIN. The applications are packaged
sets of functions improving specific business processes, and fed by an active,
engaged client community.
Industry accolades and awards for AIM Software include: "Best Corporate Actions
Data Initiative" Award 2016 at the Inside Reference Data Awards; "Best EDM
Platform for Portfolio Pricing" Award 2014 & 2013 at the A-Team Group DMS
Awards; "Best-in-Class" Data Management System by CEB TowerGroup (2014 "Data
Management Systems" report) in two categories: Business Process Improvement and
Product Scope. It has been listed by Chartis RiskTech100(®) as one of the 100
most significant companies in the risk technology sector in 2012, 2013, 2014 and
2015. For more information, please visit www.aimsoftware.com.
Thomson Reuters
Thomson Reuters is the world's leading source of news and information for
professional markets. Our customers rely on us to deliver the intelligence,
technology and expertise they need to find trusted answers. The business has
operated in more than 100 countries for more than 100 years. Thomson Reuters
shares are listed on the Toronto and New York Stock Exchanges. For more
information, visit www.thomsonreuters.com.
CONTACTS
Brian Mairs
Global Head of External Communications, Financial & Risk
Office +44 20 7542 7866
Mobile +4407799 477998
brian.mairs(at)thomsonreuters.com
Mark D. Harrop
Public Relations Manager, Financial & Risk
Office +1 646-223-7803
Mobile +1 347-803-5575
mark.harrop(at)thomsonreuters.com
Helene Puntajer
AIM Software
Marketing Communications
Office +43 1 512 46 52
pr(at)aimsoftware.com
This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: Thomson Reuters Corporation via GlobeNewswire
More information:
http://thomsonreuters.com
Date: 10/10/2016 - 17:00
Language: English
News-ID 499604
Character count: 7833
Kontakt-Informationen:
Firma: Thomson Reuters Corporation
Stadt: New York
Number of hits: 65
Linking-Tips:
Direct Link to this PressRelease:
We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.
|Alle Mitglieder:
|54.839
|Registriert Heute:
|24
|Registriert Gestern:
|17
|Mitglied(er) online:
|1
|Gäste Online:
|163
Bitte registrieren Sie sich hier. Als angemeldeter Benutzer nutzen Sie den vollen Funktionsumfang dieser Seite.