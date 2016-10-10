Thomson Reuters and AIM Software Strengthen Collaboration to Streamline Client Experience

LONDON / VIENNA, 10 October, 2016 -- Thomson Reuters and AIM Software announced

today the release of an upgraded and fully standardized adapter that allows buy-

side firms to connect DataScope Select pricing and reference data with AIM

Software's enterprise data management (EDM) platform, GAIN. The innovative

solution allows investment managers, asset managers and asset servicing firms

who use GAIN software to integrate Thomson Reuters pricing (including evaluated

fixed income), reference data, and analytics with GAIN's data management

platform.

The jointly developed adapter is integrated as an optional component of GAIN,

AIM Software's flagship product. Clients order this interface directly from AIM

Software and contract with Thomson Reuters for the DataScope Select pricing and

data necessary to meet their portfolio management and compliance needs.



With the improved adapter, GAIN users can choose preconfigured data fields from

DataScope Select, and then define, set and change their own rules and schedules,

as well as monitor the status of all data requests in the system. The Thomson

Reuters solution covers static data and prices for multiple instrument types,

and handles end-of-day updates as well as intra-day requests, such as ad hoc

instrument opening requests. The adapter now also integrates with Thomson

Reuters web-service interface.



"Our solution pairs the universe of Thomson Reuters DataScope Select pricing and

reference data with AIM's innovative GAIN software applications. This enhanced

service reinforces our commitment to providing the very latest pricing and

reference content to help power investment decisions, further enabling

centralized control and management of all client data flows throughout an

organization," said Marion Leslie, managing director of Thomson Reuters



Regulatory, Pricing and Reference Services. "As financial institutions seek

increasingly to optimize operational efficiencies, the need for timely, reliable

and transparent information has become ever more important. By integrating our

DataScope Select analytics and regulatory content into AIM Software's GAIN

platform, users can leverage an extended data set enterprise-wide that helps

them comply with regulatory obligations such as Portfolio Compliance, Solvency

II, Global Shareholder Disclosure and Legal Entity Data."



"Our clients must focus both on efficiency and also on innovation to find new

sources of growth. Classical approaches to data management with toolkits and

platforms are not always the right answer anymore to address these needs. Data

management needs to be put into context and cannot be seen as an independent

function to achieve efficiency and cost reduction. It is about end-to-end

processes, and data content - not just data feeds. In a complex world, you can

only capture this through collaboration and partnership" said Josef Sommeregger,

managing director and chief commercial officer at AIM Software.



"AIM's mission is to be the facilitator and the platform organizing this capture

of different know-how around these processes - from the source to the use of the

data," said Sommerregger. "Thomson Reuters brings impressive know-how around the

data, along with effective solutions around the needs of our clients. This fully

standardized adapter marks a milestone in our collaboration. We will continue to

work together on thought leadership, involving their experts in our client

engagement model, and jointly create further functional packages that benefit

all our clients."



The special adapter offers GAIN users a far broader range of integrated data

sets (e.g. bonds, equities, FX rates, funds, futures and options and reference

data, issuer data, legal entity data, corporate actions and regulatory data) via

the DataScope Select evaluated pricing and reference delivery platform, covering

over 2.5 million fixed income securities, derivatives, and bank loans. Moreover,

customers can monitor these requests and filter them by status.



DataScope Select is a strategic data delivery platform featuring a full cross-

asset offering along with intelligently linked data including corporate actions,

reference data, legal entity data, end-of-day / intra-day pricing and evaluated

pricing services. For more information, visit

http://financial.thomsonreuters.com/en/products/infrastructure/financial-data-

feeds/datascope-data-analytics-platform/datascope-select-data-delivery.html .



AIM Software is the fastest growing provider of EDM solutions to the financial

services industry. It serves over 100 investment managers, asset managers,

private banks, custodian, asset servicing, and insurance companies in 16

countries with a suite of best-in-class applications, GAIN. AIM Software is the

only vendor to offer a living suite of packaged business applications combined

with a modern data management platform - GAIN. The applications are packaged

sets of functions improving specific business processes, and fed by an active,

engaged client community.



Industry accolades and awards for AIM Software include: "Best Corporate Actions

Data Initiative" Award 2016 at the Inside Reference Data Awards; "Best EDM

Platform for Portfolio Pricing" Award 2014 & 2013 at the A-Team Group DMS

Awards; "Best-in-Class" Data Management System by CEB TowerGroup (2014 "Data

Management Systems" report) in two categories: Business Process Improvement and

Product Scope. It has been listed by Chartis RiskTech100(®) as one of the 100

most significant companies in the risk technology sector in 2012, 2013, 2014 and

2015. For more information, please visit www.aimsoftware.com.



Thomson Reuters



Thomson Reuters is the world's leading source of news and information for

professional markets. Our customers rely on us to deliver the intelligence,

technology and expertise they need to find trusted answers. The business has

operated in more than 100 countries for more than 100 years. Thomson Reuters

shares are listed on the Toronto and New York Stock Exchanges. For more

information, visit www.thomsonreuters.com.







