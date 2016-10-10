Proove Biosciences Founder & CEO, Brian Meshkin, Honored by OC Tech Alliance as 2016 "CEO of Outstanding Emerging Technology Company"

(firmenpresse) - IRVINE, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 10/10/16 -- -- is proud to announce that its CEO and founder, Brian Meshkin, has received a prestigious award from the OC Tech Alliance as the for 2016. Meshkin and other category winners were honored at the OC Tech Alliance 23rd Annual High-Tech Innovation Awards on October 6th at the Westin South Coast Plaza in Costa Mesa, Calif.

Meshkin, a 20-year veteran within the pharmaceutical and molecular diagnostics industries, has guided Proove Biosciences to rapid growth by combining the most advanced genetic testing with breakthroughs in bioinformatics and big data processing to provide a unique patent-protected platform that simplifies and streamlines the decision-making process for prescribers. He has been honored with several accolades this year, including winner of the Orange County Business Journal and finalist as the

"I'm pleased to receive this recognition from the OC Tech Alliance as it further validates the work of our entire team to offer the most comprehensive portfolio of genetic profiles to help physicians individualize -- and optimize -- medicine selection and dosing to improve outcomes for patients, providers and insurers alike," says Meshkin.

As the commercial and educational leader in the research, investigation and development of patent-protected genetic testing solutions and processes, Proove Biosciences is a pioneer the field of individualized medicine. By measuring a patient's biological and genetic variations, Proove enables doctors to evaluate pain tolerance, identify risk for dependence and addiction, predict response and immunity to opioid and non-opioid pain medication, and assess patient drug metabolism. In 2015 alone, several of the company's solutions were utilized by leading medical institutions and more than 300 physicians throughout the U.S. Providing the most technologically advanced solutions to enable accurate and evidence-based decision making -- a data-driven departure from trial-and-error approaches commonly utilized by prescribers today -- Proove Biosciences is on its way to fulfilling its mission to reduce risk of treatment failure, decrease costs to insurers, and relieve society of the emotional and financial burdens associated with addiction and other avoidable consequences.

"All of the finalists were deserving and our judges felt Meshkin stood out in a highly competitive category," said Peter Craig, CEO, OC Tech Alliance. "We congratulate Meshkin for winning the 2016 award and I'd like to acknowledge all of the finalists for their nominations. Orange County is the true winner here because of the exceptional leadership by Meshkin."

For a complete list of the OC Tech Alliance award recipients and finalists, visit .

Orange County Technology Alliance is a 501(c)6 nonprofit trade association committed to fast-forwarding the local innovation economy. It is the successor organization to the Orange County Council of TechAmerica and AeA. It is the only technology association addressing the needs of small-to-midsize technology companies and their leaders based in Orange County, Calif. The alliance serves members through local networking, professional development, state and federal advocacy, savings on business services and industry recognition. To learn more about membership, contact OC Tech Alliance at or .

Backed by science and driven by data, Proove is revolutionizing individualized medicine. With a patented bioinformatics platform that delivers therapy-defining information that allows prescribers to evaluate pain tolerance, identify risk for dependence and addiction, predict response and immunity to opioid and non-opioid pain medication, and assess patient drug metabolism, Proove provides the most technologically advanced solutions to enable accurate and evidence-based medical decision-making rather than "trial-and-error" approaches.

