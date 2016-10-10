D-BOX Technologies to Install the First Complete D-BOX Auditorium in Japan

(firmenpresse) - LONGUEUIL, QUEBEC -- (Marketwired) -- 10/10/16 -- D-BOX Technologies Inc. ("D-BOX") (TSX: DBO), a pioneer and world leader in immersive motion technology, will equip a full-size auditorium with D-BOX high-fidelity motion systems with AEON Cinema. The theatre located in Nagakute will sit 96 moviegoers and will be the first venue in Japan to offer an entire audience the full D-BOX experience.

"Installing the first full D-BOX theatre in Japan is an exciting moment for us because it builds on the great relationship that we have with AEON Cinema and underlines the economic advantages of the technology for exhibitors," says Claude Mc Master, President and CEO of D-BOX. "On top of that, Japan is a very tech-savvy market that demands top-tier entertainment and it confirms the strategic evolution in D-BOX business model as we continue to build on our presence throughout Asia."

"We've been working with D-BOX for quite some time now, we have installed their leading-edge immersive technology in seven of our theatres," says Kazuo Maki, President & Representative Director with AEON Cinema. "We are eager to offer our customers row after row of unparalleled excitement. Plus, having the first full D-BOX theatre fits perfectly into our overall strategy to give Japanese moviegoers a unique and completely premium entertainment experience."

AEON Entertainment was established on July 1, 2013 as a result of a merger between Warner Mycal Corporation and AEON Cinema Corp. The Company operates 84 theatres and 709 screens in its cinema complex chain nationwide. Under the corporate philosophy of "Contribute to the development of a dream-inspiring future and a rich regional culture as an expert in creating impression", AEON Entertainment offers customers extraordinary and emotional experiences by providing a variety of video content and services as an entertainment platform beyond the bounds of an exhibitor. The total number of its cinema will be 85 theaters and 719 screens after the opening of Nagakute theater scheduled to open on December 9th, 2016

D-BOX Technologies Inc. (TSX: DBO) designs, manufactures and commercializes cutting-edge motion systems intended for the entertainment and simulation and training markets. This unique and patented technology uses motion effects specifically programmed for visual content that are sent to a motion system integrated into a platform, seat or any other product. The resulting motion is perfectly synchronized with the on-screen action, thus creating an unparalleled realistic immersive experience.

