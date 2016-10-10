REMINDER/Media Advisory: Consultations on Canadian Content in a Digital World

(firmenpresse) - HALIFAX, NOVA SCOTIA -- (Marketwired) -- 10/10/16 -- The Honourable Melanie Joly, Minister of Canadian Heritage, will host an event in Halifax on Tuesday with representatives from a variety of cultural sectors as part of the consultations on Canadian content in a digital world.
Representatives from the media are invited to take pictures at the beginning of the event. A media availability will follow Minister Joly's remarks.
Please note that all details are subject to change. All times are local.
The details are as follows:
DATE:
Tuesday, October 11, 2016
TIME:
Artistic performance by David Myles and B-roll at 10:00 a.m.
Opening remarks from Minister Joly at 10:10 a.m.
Media availability outside the room at 10:40 a.m.
PLACE:
Halifax Central Library
Paul O'Regan Hall
5440 Spring Garden Road
Halifax, Nova Scotia
Stay Connected
Follow us on , , , and , #DigiCancon
Contacts:
Pierre-Olivier Herbert
Press Secretary
Office of the Minister of Canadian Heritage
819-997-7788
Media Relations
Canadian Heritage
819-994-9101
1-866-569-6155
More information:
http://www.pch.gc.ca
Date: 10/10/2016 - 22:00
Language: English
News-ID 499616
Character count: 0
Kontakt-Informationen:
Firma: Department of Canadian Heritage
Stadt: HALIFAX, NOVA SCOTIA
Number of hits: 12
Linking-Tips:
Direct Link to this PressRelease:
We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.
|Alle Mitglieder:
|54.839
|Registriert Heute:
|0
|Registriert Gestern:
|24
|Mitglied(er) online:
|0
|Gäste Online:
|186
Bitte registrieren Sie sich hier. Als angemeldeter Benutzer nutzen Sie den vollen Funktionsumfang dieser Seite.