Sonomed Escalon® to Present a Range of Eye Diagnostic and Ultrasound Solutions at the American Academy of Ophthalmology in Chicago

(firmenpresse) - Sonomed Escalon, a worldwide leader in ophthalmic ultrasound and eye diagnostic solutions to feature its latest portfolio of products to 1000s of ophthalmologists at the American Academy of Ophthalmology. VuPad and VuMAX HD Ultrasound, Diaton transpalpebral tonometer, 2WIN Mobile Wireless Refraction System, VisionFIT and AXIS Image management among many other products and ophthalmic solutions to be presented at Sonomed Escalon Exhibit 3119.



Featured technologies presented are Mobile Wireless Refraction System includes a combination of VisionFIT Wearable Wireless Adaptive Refractor and 2WIN Binocular Mobile Refractometer and Vision Analyzer. The system enables examining in free posture. Subjective refraction can be performed with the patient in his/her usual working environment and posture. Refraction of infants and children from 2 months of age, seniors, impaired and non-cooperative patients among the benefits. Find more at: http://www.sonomedescalon.com/diagnostic-solutions



The Diaton tonometer (BiCOM Inc) is the world's only non-corneal and non-contact tonometer used through the eyelid to quickly and painlessly determine intraocular pressure without directly touching the cornea or requiring use of topical anesthesia. The Diaton tonometer is particularly useful in cases where standard direct applanation tonometry is difficult or not viable, such as with pediatric patients, in presence of certain corneal pathology, following corneal surgery, and in cases of eye trauma. The team will be on site to demonstrate and have ophthalmologists test drive this unique tonometry technology.



A wide range of ophthalmic ultrasound solutions VuPAD, PacScan Plus, MasterVu and VuMAX HD - hands down the gold standard in ophthalmic ultrasound. Configurable as a B-scan, UBM, or combination system with optional A-scan, the VuMAX HD is cutting edge technology providing unparalleled image quality with elegant and powerful usability.



Pachymeter GoVu, ophthalmic surgical solutions, vitreoretinal gasses and devices as well as Sonomed Escalon Rx solutions would be on display at Exhibit 3119  more products and solutions can be pre-viewed at www.SonomedEscalon.com or by dialing at 800-227-1285





About Escalon Medical



Founded in 1987, Escalon Medical Corp. specializes in the development, marketing and distribution of ophthalmic diagnostic imaging and surgical products branded under the Sonomed Escalon name. Products include a variety of ophthalmic ultrasound, digital imaging and photography, and image management systems, as well as surgical products including intraocular gases and other surgical vitreoretinal instruments. The Company seeks to grow its ophthalmic business by further developing and diversifying its product offering through internal development programs, strategic partnerships, and the acquisition of technology so as to best leverage the Company's distribution capabilities. For additional information visit www.escalonmed.com and www.sonomedescalon.com



About BiCOM Inc:



BiCOM, home of Diaton tonometer pen  committed to the global fight against blindness caused by glaucoma. A unique team of engineers, medical, legal and business experts makes BiCOM Inc., uniquely placed to provide Diaton diagnostic tonometer, which measures intraocular pressure (IOP) through the eyelid and sclera, making it possible to diagnose glaucoma on the early stage and appoint necessary treatment and medicines and provide a more favorable outcome for the patient.



For more information or local distributors  visit: http://www.TonometerDiaton.com



Media Contact:

Company Name: BiCOM Inc.

Contact Person: Alina Lagoviyer, Media / Public Relations

Phone: 1-877-DIATONS (1-877-342-8667)

Address:151 East Walnut Street, Long Beach, NY 11561

Email: contact(at)tonometerdiaton.com

More information:

