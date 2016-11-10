Emergency Departments Now Order DIATON through the Eyelid Tonometer as a Better Solution for a Hectic ED and ER Hospital setting

Featured at the American College of Emergency Physicians (ACEP), Diaton through the Eyelid tonometer now provides a more suitable solution for hospitals and their ER and ED hectic setting.

Unlike Tono-pen or other contact tonometry which is based on the ImbertFick law and is affected by Central Corneal Thickness (CCT) and other corneal parameters and corneal diseases, where small area of the membrane is flattened to measure pressure of the internal fluid. Evidence shows that variations in CCT may greatly influence Contact tonometry reading. Parameters such as membrane elasticity, rigidity and other biomechanical properties can influence the accuracy of the intraocular pressure readings.



Innovative Diaton Non-corneal tonometry solves most of the corneal measurement issues by taking cornea out of the IOP equation, by measuring through upper eyelid and sclera, avoiding cornea.



Non-corneal and transpalpebral tonometry with DIATON does not involve contact with the cornea and does not require topical anesthetic during routine use. Contact lenses do not need to be taken out and central corneal thickness (CCT) and other corneal properties do not influence the IOP measurement. Most Emergency Rooms and Departments arent equipped with pachymetry to measure central thickness of the cornea  Diaton provides a complete and accurate results without influence of biometry of the cornea.



Roman Iospa, CEO of BiCOM Inc., stated  Our team is extremely proud to have been chosen by emergency physicians to allow our innovative Diaton tonometry technology assist them on the forefront of many cases where time, accuracy and efficiency matter the most 





Diaton is effective in obtaining IOP measurements for many challenging patient populations, including: those with chronic conjunctivitis, erosions, edema and corneal dimness; people who have undergone corneal surgeries; post Boston Keratoprosthesis (KPro) and immobilized patients and children. Also, patients do not need to remove their contact or scleral lenses for accurate glaucoma IOP screening.



ABOUT American College of Emergency Physicians (ACEP):



ACEP is the national medical specialty society representing 37,000 members of emergency medicine. ACEP is committed to advancing emergency care through continuing education, research and public education. Headquartered in Dallas, Texas, ACEP has 53 chapters representing each state, as well as Puerto Rico and the District of Columbia. A Government Services Chapter represents emergency physicians employed by military branches and other government agencies. www.acep.org



ABOUT BICOM INC - Home of tonometer Diaton:



BiCOM Inc, is committed to the global fight against blindness caused by glaucoma. A unique team of engineers, medical, legal and business experts makes BiCOM Inc. uniquely placed to provide DIATON diagnostic tonometer pen, which measures intraocular pressure (IOP) through the eyelid and sclera, making it possible to diagnose glaucoma on the early stage and appoint necessary treatment and medicines and provide a much more favorable outcome for the patient. More about DIATON Tonometer Glaucoma IOP Eye Test at http://www.TonometerDiaton.com , or call BiCOM at the toll free number 1-877-diatons (1-877-342-8667).



