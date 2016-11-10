Linhai C&S Arts & Crafts Co. Ltd Adds Luster to Flags

Linhai City, China (October 11, 2016) - The significance of flags is etched in the pages of ancient and modern history alike and no can deny the fact that this level of importance will remain as it is till the end of time. And, upholding the tradition of making flags better by the passing days is the Linhai C&S Arts & Crafts co. Ltd, a China based venture that has established infallible reputation in manufacturing high quality national flags along with a range of other associated accessories like banners, flagpoles etc. This globally acclaimed company is also the official China National Flag manufacturers, which is an honor that it achieved through years of dedication, innovation and hard work.



Over the past few years, this company has expanded its catalogue to include much more than just customized national flags. Taking a quick look through the spread one can instantly notice the inclusion of joyful festive flags, decorative home flags, advertising flags, custom garden flag and many more that have rightfully gained the attention of the global population. As has been mentioned by the team of highly experienced design experts working with company, orders for festive and garden flags manufactured by Linhai C&S Arts & Crafts Co, Ltd have witnessed a very steep rise over the past couple of years not just in the eastern market but in the West too.



Powered with over 25 years of experience in this field, Linhai C&S Arts & Crafts Co. Ltd presently covers 16,210 square meters of flag factory area that is complete with the best of manufacturing equipments installed within the perimeters. Working with the principles of honesty and truthfulness, this company strives to pursue excellence in every last flag they manufacture. The company has also expressed its intent to include more and more nations in its list of clients by the end of this decade.



Linhai C&S Arts & Crafts is one of the leading flag manufacturers located in Linhai City, China. This company is widely recognized for manufacturing high quality flags, banners, flagpoles and accessories that are popular world over.





http://www.chinaflag.com



Linhai C&S Arts & Crafts Co. Ltd

Lily Chen

72 #, Jingjiang (S) Road, Linhai City, Zhejiang Province, China

+86-576-85135005, +86-576-85135007

+86-13858609770

flag(at)chinaflag.com



http://www.chinaflag.com



Linhai C&S Arts & Crafts Co. Ltd

Lily Chen

Linhai City

+86-13858609770



