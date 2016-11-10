IdrasilRx has recently partnered with local Garden Grove delivery C3MJDelivery to act

The exclusive delivery based pharmacy for Idrasil  the Rx only, Medical Cannabis pill.

(firmenpresse) - Idrasil, a 25mg tablet, is the first all-natural, standardized and consistent tablet that is derived 100% from cannabis. Unlike any other cannabis based product, such as those obtained through dispensaries, Idrasil is pharmaceutical grade and is prescribed by a doctor.



C3MJDelivery is the gold standard for professional Medical Cannabis delivery & is based in Garden Grove, California. C3MJDelivery focuses on Orange County, Los Angeles Country, Riverside and San Bernardino counties as its main delivery zone. C3MJDelivery prides itself on providing a safe, professional mom and pop delivery experience at humane and compassionate rates. Both C3MJDelivery and Idrasil share the same parent company: C3International.



Were excited that customer can reach out to us through C3MjDeliverys website and quickly get their info to us so that we can work on getting them their non-opioid, Cannabinoid based relief as quickly as possible, said Steele Clarke Smith III, Chairman and CEO of C3 International, Inc, parent company of both entities. With just a few clicks our patients can interact with members of our team 24/7 or submit their basic information to receive Idrasil. Our awesome back office Operations team then swoops into action and begins either working with Insurance providers to get the medicine coverage or processing payment details and sourcing the product to our professional fleet of drivers.



Idrasil also comes in several forms such as a liquid and the partnership with C3MJDelivery allows users to view the various iterations of the product and speak with a Patient services rep instantly to ask key questions about their preferred method of taking the medicine.



We are all about choice, and we recognize that extract might be the way to go for some clients, who are averse to taking a pill, our new partnership and website enables customers to choose the type of Idrasil product they prefer and inquire with our staff about it instantly said Steele.





C3MJDelivery also offers a variety of products of their own that are available for delivery. The company takes a firm stance on providing Cannabis based medicine to the local community at humane prices and as such maintains a free delivery policy in Orange Country.



C3MJDelivery accepts orders 24/7 through their online chat service as well as WheresWeed storefront. They can be found at www.c3mjdelivery.com



Idrasil is currently in its final round of private funding and the opportunity to invest in this product is about to close. With an all-natural approach to pain management, neurological and even spectrum disorders, Idrasil offers an effective alternative to side-effects and the addictive nature of opioid based pharmaceutical drugs.



Contact:

Steele Clarke Smith III

Company: C3 International Inc

Phone: 714-865-5300

Address: 13210 harbor blvd. #187 Garden Grove 92843, CA

Email: Steele(at)idrasilrx.com

www.c3internationalinc.com





Comments on this PressRelease